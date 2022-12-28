Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks

The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.

Tuesday night against Atlanta, the Pacers battled with a different plot, one that hasn't been seen much this campaign. Their bench dominated in a way that they haven't in a while, helping the blue and gold jump out to a 15-point lead late in the second quarter and extending the team's lead late in the third frame. Indiana's second unit has very infrequently been a guiding force in victories this year, but they were essential in Gainbridge Fieldhouse last night.

The Pacers starting five had a +/- of -5 in the game. All other units were a combined +20, and lineups with zero starters were +5. Head coach Rick Carlisle did an excellent job mixing and matching five-man combos, and Pacers players took advantage of flimsy Atlanta defense.

In the end, many bench players had big statistical nights. T.J. McConnell had six points, five rebounds, and six assists. Oshae Brissett finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Bennedict Mathruin put 18 points on the scoreboard, and Jalen Smith sniffed a double-double with nine points and seven rebounds. The second unit was excellent, and they helped the Pacers roll to a 129-114 win.

"I feel like we just came with a different mindset today," Brissett said of the group, noting that it's been a while since the bench played that well. He finished the game a team-high +28. "We could definitely feel the difference. So I think we're going to use this to move forward and get better."

Carlisle added that the second unit played with simplicity and pace, which helped them attack the rim. And they paired that with good defense. The reserves have rarely been the story in a win for the Pacers this year, but they certainly were against Atlanta. They were excellent.

But they weren't alone. Buddy Hield was also fantastic, shooting a season-high 85.7% from long range and knocking down six threes. He finished with 28 points and nine rebounds, the Hawks had no answer for his perimeter play.

Hield hates to miss outside shots, so he was feeling good after the game. He led both teams in scoring despite playing fewer than 30 minutes — he was efficient and forceful.

Tyrese Haliburton also had an impressive performance. Statistically, nothing stands out about his 23 point, seven assist stat line. He has been soaring over both of those numbers in recent games.

But he put the game away down the stretch. Atlanta cut the Indiana lead down to six with 8:51 to go in the fourth quarter, so Carlisle brought Haliburton back into the game. It immediately paid off. The 22-year old guard scored seven points in a 79-second span soon after checking in, and the Pacers were quickly back up by 12. He stabilized their performance.

When his night ended, he finished with 12 fourth quarter points, more than half of his total on the night. He took seven of his 16 shots in the final frame. The Pacers needed Haliburton to be aggressive down the stretch, and he was. He pushed the blue and gold across the finish line.

"He really craves the responsibility of being the franchise point guard," Carlisle said of Haliburton after the game. The coach noted that Haliburton has been excellent at giving the Pacers exactly what they need — passing, scoring, whatever it is — down the stretch of games, and he did it again versus Atlanta.

"Tonight, we needed a couple of buckets," Carlisle said of the guard's fourth quarter play.

In the end, the Pacers rolled. Both squads cleared their benches late in the game as the blue and gold went up by 20 with about three minutes to go. Indiana improved to 18-17 with the win and jumped over the Hawks in the Eastern Conference standings. They're now tied with New York for sixth place.

Myles Turner (18 points and six rebounds) had a solid statistical night while Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard defended well all game long. It was a total team effort from the Pacers, and one they desperately needed after a dud of a performance on Monday night.

The Pacers will hope to continue their strong bench play and winning ways at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.