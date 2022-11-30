Indiana Pacers game preview: Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton each battle former team

Two of the most surprising teams in the NBA will battle in California tonight when the Sacramento Kings host the Indiana Pacers. Each team is above .500 and has impressed many.

The Kings have lost three in a row but still have one of the best offenses in the NBA. The Pacers, meanwhile, just escaped Los Angeles with a miraculous win over the Lakers. They have momentum on their side.

Momentum may not matter, though. Kings-Pacers features a ton of storylines that make it a game unlike most normal regular season games since the two teams made a big trade in February. Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis, and Buddy Hield will all battle their old franchise today.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 10 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports California

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +4.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 242.5.

Pacers vs Kings Injury Report

For Indiana, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Chris Duarte (left ankle) will remain out. Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contracts, though Brown has played twice for the Pacers in the last week.

For Sacramento, Keon Ellis, Chima Moneke, and Neemias Queta are out. Indianapolis native Trey Lyles is doubtful.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs De'Aaron Fox: Two point guards having All-Star level seasons will battle tonight in Fox and Haliburton. Haliburton leads the league in assists while Fox is scoring like crazy and is averaging 24.3 points per game.

Both ball handlers are quick and can make dynamic plays with the ball. There could be fireworks on offense for both teams tonight. Expect a high-scoring affair.

Myles Turner vs Domantas Sabonis: The two bigs that dealt with question after question about their ability to play together in Indiana will finally go against each other tonight.

Both are having excellent seasons as Turner is scoring (18 points per game) and rebounding (8.5 rebounds per game) at a career level. Sabonis is averaging a double-double and is still one of the best rebounders and screeners in the NBA. The battle on the interior will be key tonight.