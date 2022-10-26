The latest on injuries to Indiana Pacers centers Myles Turner and Daniel Theis

Both Myles Turner and Daniel Theis have yet to play in a game for the Indiana Pacers this season, but Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle provided an update on the status of both centers before his team took on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

"Definite maybe," he said of Turner's status for Wednesday's game, jokingly. "I think things are looking good." Turner was listed as questionable to play in the game with a left ankle sprain, an injury he suffered on opening night.

Turner was warming up on the court before the game at about 6 p.m. Eastern Time with assistant coach Lloyd Pierce. He posted a video on his instagram with the caption "Debut" and a popcorn emoji earlier today, suggesting he will be good to go in Chicago.

"Certainly he's going to help us with our defense," Carlisle said of Turner. The head coach suggested that Turner will play in shorter stints of time if he is able to go. Turner has not played in a regular season game since January 14, 2022. He averaged 10.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during the preseason.

Theis, meanwhile, hasn't played yet for the blue and gold in preseason or the regular season. He missed time in the preseason while he recovered from a grueling Eurobasket run, but he has been listed as out with right knee soreness in recent weeks.

Carlisle clarified the details of his injury on Wednesday. "He had to leave the German team for a period during the process of preparing [for Eurobasket]," Carlisle said. "He had an issue, and it seemed like it was resolved. But it (his knee) was a little sore afterwards. We thought it was fatigue, probably a little bit of an overuse type of thing. And that's what it is."

It will be a gradual ramp up for the five-year veteran, Carlisle said. Theis has been on the court for several days and continues to increase activity, including some workouts with Myles Turner.

"He'll be available at some point soon," Carlisle said of Theis.

Theis likely won't be in the rotation even when he's healthy, but more depth is preferred to less. He's been a useful veteran for the team so far despite being unable to suit up.