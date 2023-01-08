Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers go for eighth win in ten games with Charlotte Hornets in town

The Pacers host the Hornets in their 41st game of the season

The Indiana Pacers are about to reach the halfway point of the 2022-23 season as they host the Charlotte Hornets in their 41st game of the campaign tonight. Both teams will be looking to build off of impressive wins from Friday.

The 11-29 Hornets had a poor offseason and have dealt with injuries all year, which has led to them taking a massive step back. The 22-18 Pacers, meanwhile, are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA. Indiana beat Charlotte 125-113 back in November.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Southeast

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are -5.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 239.5.

Pacers vs Hornets Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Bennedict Mathurin (left shoulder soreness) and Jalen Smith (right hand soreness) are questionable. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Hornets, James Bouknight, Kai Jones, Theo Maledon, and Kelly Oubre Jr are out. Gordon Hayward is doubtful.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs LaMelo Ball: LaMelo Ball was a first-time All-Star last year, and while he has only played in 16 games this season, he is putting up better numbers this year. The three-year pro is averaging 23.7 points and 8.3 assists per game.

Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, has averages of 20.4 points and 10.2 assists per game. Both point guards are masters with the ball and in transition, and that could lead to a high-scoring game.

Buddy Hield vs Terry Rozier: Terry Rozier is having a down year shooting the ball from deep, but he's hot right now. The guard has knocked down 12 threes in his last three games, and he just dropped 39 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Hield is an excellent shooter, but he will need to try to match Rozier's hot play. It won't be easy, but Hield leads the NBA in three pointers made, so he has a chance.