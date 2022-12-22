Pacers center Daniel Theis says he will return to the court for rehab soon

Daniel Theis has not played in a game for the Indiana Pacers yet this season.

Indiana Pacers big man Daniel Theis has not appeared in a game for the team yet this season. He was traded to the blue and gold back in July, but right knee soreness kept him out during the early portion of the season.

In mid-November, Theis opted to have surgery to help with the soreness issue. "Everyone was very comfortable that this was the right path," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Theis having surgery. He added that the recovery process would be slow moving going forward.

41 days later, Theis addressed his health status for the first time since the surgery. With the Pacers in Boston, where Theis has spent most of his career, he spoke to the media and fielded questions about his recovery.

"Rehab is going pretty good," Theis said, per CLNS Media. He was then asked if he was on track in the recovery process.

"Yeah, 100%," he said. "Friday I can start on [the] court. Go week-by-week, day-by-day kinda," he added. Friday would be December 23, which is just over six weeks removed from the day of his operation.

It is unclear at this time what Theis will be able to do on the hardwood, but any progression toward being fully healthy is a positive one for the Pacers. Having more depth available in games is preferable to not, and when he is cleared for contact, Theis will be a strong presence in practice for Indiana's young big men.

Theis fielded several questions in his media availability, including a few on his longtime teammate Aaron Nesmith and others on the Pacers surprising start.

"He was never talking about rebuilding," Theis said of Carlisle, noting that Indiana's head coach has been trying to instill championship habits all season long.

You can watch the interview in full below.

Theis, 30, is a five-year NBA veteran. He has reached the Eastern Conference Finals three times during his career and played in the 2022 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics. He will likely be outside the Pacers rotation when he returns from injury, but his veteran presence alone has benefitted the team.