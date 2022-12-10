Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to win season series vs Brooklyn Nets

The Indiana Pacers host the Brooklyn Nets tonight on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pacers took down the Washington Wizards in convincing fashion last night to improve to 14-12.

The Nets lost in Indianapolis just after Thanksgiving but have been excellent since, winning six out of seven in that span. They currently sit at 15-12. The winner of the game tonight will end the day in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and Indiana has already defeated Brooklyn twice this season, so there are long-term tiebreaker implications.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, YES Network

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight favorites as they are -1.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 229.5.

Pacers vs Nets Injury Report

Both teams played a game last night, so neither have released an injury report. Isaiah Jackson, Chris Duarte, and Daniel Theis were out for the Pacers last night while their two-way contract players were in the G League. Yuta Watanabe and Nic Claxton were out for the Nets against Atlanta.

Key Matchups

Jalen Smith vs Kevin Durant: Jalen Smith has been tasked with guarding Kevin Durant often this season, and it has come with mixed results. Durant has scored 36 points against the Pacers twice this season and 26 in the third game.

Durant praised the blue and gold earlier this season. Smith had a rough game against the Wizards last night, he will be needed tonight.

Aaron Nesmith vs T.J. Warren: T.J. Warren, a former Pacer, is back and healthy for Brooklyn after missing nearly two years of action. He scored 14 points last night against the Hawks, and his ability to score from anywhere on the floor is tough to guard.

Nesmith will have a lot of work to do to contain him, but if Warren is slowed, the Nets bench will be forced to rely on Seth Curry for much of its scoring. Nesmith had nine points of his own last night.