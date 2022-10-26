Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers travel to the Windy City to battle division rival Bulls

The Indiana Pacers will travel to Chicago tonight to take on the Bulls as they look to pick up their first road win of the 2022-23 season. The Pacers fell to 1-3 after losing to the 76ers on Monday, but they put together a solid second half in that game that they will look to build on.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are 2-2 and coming off of a win over the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics. Chicago trailed by 19 at one point against the Celtics before coming back to win by 18 points, so they will have momentum entering tonight's game.

The Bulls went 3-1 against the Pacers last season, including a memorable DeMar DeRozan buzzer beater to sink the blue and gold in Indianapolis.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Chicago

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs in this game, they are +6.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 233.5.

Pacers vs Bulls Injury Report

For the Pacers, Myles Turner is questionable to play with a left ankle sprain. He has yet to play in a game this season after injuring his ankle on opening night. Daniel Theis is out with right knee soreness.

For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball is out as he recovers from left knee surgery.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs DeMar DeRozan: DeRozan, an All-Star last season, is averaging 26.8 points per game this season and looks just as hard to guard as he was last year. He's canning almost 55% of his two-point shots this campaign and has upped his playmaking abilities. He is a tough cover.

Nesmith has taken on the task of guarding opposing team's best players this season, so he will likely get the most reps containing DeRozan. His defense has been solid this year even though his shot hasn't gone down consistently, so if he can make the five-time All-Star's life difficult while also knocking down shots on his own, the Pacers will be in good shape.

Myles Turner/Isaiah Jackson vs Nikola Vucevic: Whoever starts at center for the blue and gold will have their hands full trying to stick with Vucevic on offense as well as on the glass. The two-time All-Star is averaging 18.3 points and 13.0 rebounds per game this year — he is doing better being a third option on a talented team.

Jackson is much more athletic than Vucevic, and Turner is more mobile. Both of them can make the Bulls big man move around on defense, which could make him less able to contribute on the offensive end. Boxing out and grabbing misses will be key for the Pacers starting center, they can't afford to give a Bulls team with more talent extra possessions.