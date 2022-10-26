Bennedict Mathurin putting up historic numbers to start career with Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin looks like a special talent for the Indiana Pacers, and it's only been four games of his NBA career.

The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has been unstoppable since training camp opened. In training camp, the franchise raved about how Mathurin had the "it" factor. During preseason play, he led the Pacers in points by scoring 79 in four exhibitions. No other member of the blue and gold scored 50.

"Lot of potential, he's just super aggressive," Pacers center Goga Bitadze said of Mathurin after the rookie scored 27 points in one game during the preseason.

But training camp is just training camp, and preseason games don't count. The real games started for the Indiana Pacers one week ago, and that's when many were wondering if Mathurin would continue to reach the heights that he showed he could reach in the exhibitions.

He hasn't just reached those heights. He's exceeded them. Through four games, Mathurin has scored 89 points (22.3 points per game), hit 12 threes (three per game), and attempted 19 free throws (4.8 per game). His numbers to start off his career have been extremely impressive.

"My teammates trust in me and give me the ball," Mathurin said of his success after Indiana's first win. He scored 27 points in the victory over Detroit.

Prior to Mathurin, no Pacers rookie has ever scored 89 points through four games. In fact, no Pacers rookie had even scored 80 points through four games before this season. Chris Duarte, who is currently in his second season with the franchise, and Clark Kellogg are the only other rookies who donned the blue and gold that exceeded 60 points in their first quartet of games. Mathurin is well above the franchise leaders in scoring through four games, franchise legend Reggie Miller was only at 56 points at that time.

Duarte is the only rookie who wore an Indiana jersey that hit more three point shots in their first four games as a rookie — Mathurin has hit a dozen, Duarte hit 13. And only one Pacers rookie ever has attempted more than 19 free throws, Mathurin's total, after four games: Tyler Hansbrough, who attempted 20 back in 2009.

Mathurin is setting the bar for the Pacers franchise in several areas. He's been electric as a scorer, and he's been getting to the rim and drawing fouls at a high level. His numbers go beyond Indiana's record books, though. They are reaching historic status when compared to every rookie season ever.

Prior to this season, only 80 rookies in NBA history reached 70 points through four games, and only 24 of them reached 89+ points. Now, those numbers are 82 and 26, respectively, as Bennedict Mathurin joined the list this season alongside Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero.

Additionally, Mathurin became the fifth rookie in league history to nail a dozen (or more) outside shots in their first four games. The other four were Duarte, Trae Young, Lauri Markkanen, and Jalen Green.

Monday night, the University of Arizona product became the 100th rookie ever to attempt 19+ free throws in their first four games. His ability to take the ball inside and draw contact is already advanced. On the same night, Banchero also joined this group.

No matter how you slice it, Bennedict Mathurin is leaving his imprint on the NBA. And he might just be setting rookie records for the Pacers by the time this season ends.

Currently, the record for points through ten games by a rookie who wore the blue and gold is 179 by Kellogg. If Mathurin averages 15 points per game over his next six appearances he will tie that record.

The franchise record for total points by a rookie is 1625, which is just shy of 20 points per game over 82 games. That will be a tough mark for Mathurin to reach, but if he stays healthy, he has a shot.

Even if Mathurin doesn't set the Pacers franchise record for points by a rookie, he could reach the benchmarks for three-pointers made or free throw attempts. If his play style is sustainable in different roles and when defenses inevitably give him more attention as the season progresses, he could put up numbers that rewrite the history books in the Circle City.