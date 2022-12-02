Indiana Pacers game preview: Two surprising teams battle as Pacers take on Utah Jazz

The Pacers travel to Utah looking to avenge a loss to the Kings.

The Indiana Pacers are almost halfway through their long, winding road trip, and tonight it will take them to Utah to battle the Jazz. The Pacers are 1-2 on their trip so far.

The Jazz and Pacers are two of the more surprising teams in the NBA this season, both squads are over .500 through 20 games. Utah is sliding recently and has won just three of their last ten games while Indiana is 7-3 in the same stretch.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +4.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 238.5.

Pacers vs Jazz Injury Report

For Indiana, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Chris Duarte (left ankle) are out. Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contracts, though Brown has played twice for the Pacers in the last ten days. Tyrese Haliburton has soreness in his left groin and he is questionable.

For Utah, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, Johnny Juzang, and Micah Potter are out.

Key Matchups

Andrew Nembhard vs Lauri Markkanen: Nembhard is back into the starting five for the Pacers, and he has given the team a ton of value on both ends of the court. His defense and shooting make him valuable in any lineup.

Markkanen has been one of the most improved players in the NBA this season, he is averaging over 22 points per game. He is nearly seven feet tall and will be a tough matchup for Nembhard on the wing.

Buddy Hield vs Jordan Clarkson: Hield and Clarkson are both tremendous scorers who aren't known for their defense. And both are having efficient seasons scoring the ball.

Clarkson has 20+ points in seven of his last eight outings. If he puts up those numbers again, Hield will have to have a strong night to keep up in the matchup.