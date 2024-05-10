Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 3 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 10
The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series tonight. The Knicks currently lead the series 2-0, but the Pacers haven't lost at home since Mid-March and will hope to keep that up today.
Indiana needs to raise their level on defense if they are going to get back on track in the series. New York has reached 120 points in each of the first two outings in the best-of-seven set, and the Pacers high-scoring offense can't keep up. They need to get stops, and they got some good injury news on Thursday that could help accomplish that.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big favorites as they are currently -6.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 222.5.
Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. Tyrese Haliburton (lower back spasms) is questionable once again — it's the sixth-straight game that the star guard has been listed as questionable.
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery), Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury), and OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain) as out — the first three are all out for the rest of the series. Jalen Brunson is questionable with right foot soreness.
Key Matchup
Aaron Nesmith vs Donte DiVincenzo: DiVincenzo has been excellent in this series. His timely shot making has been important for the Knicks, and he's currently shooting 52.4% from long range while scoring 26.5 points per game in the series. His offense has been a major element.
Nesmith, and the rest of the Pacers backcourt, needs to find a way to slow him down. The 27-year old Knicks guard is often open as a result of the defensive attention that Brunson gets, so Indiana needs to find the balance of slowing the star guard and DiVincenzo. Nesmith will be vital to that operation.
- Myles Turner finally reached the conference semifinals after a winding career with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- The little things and the biggest thing will define Game 2 for the Indiana Pacers against the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle unhappy with officiating vs Knicks, team submits clips to NBA. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers fall apart in second half again and drop Game 2 to New York Knicks, trail 0-2 in series. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers