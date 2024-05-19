Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 7 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 19
The Indiana Pacers are getting ready for one of their biggest games in the last decade tonight as they take on the New York Knicks for Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Pacers won Game 6 on Friday night to create these stakes.
There is a trip to the Conference Finals on the line. The winner of the game will head to Boston and battle the Celtics on Tuesday while the loser will see their season end. It's a massive Game 7, and both teams have reason to think they will win. New York hasn't lost at home this series and is getting healthier while Indiana has won three of the last four games in the series.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, ABC/ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are currently +3.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 207.5.
Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. His season is over.
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery), and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury) as out. OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Josh Hart (abdominal) are questionable.
Key Matchup
Pascal Siakam vs Josh Hart/OG Anunoby: While it isn't clear who is playing for the Knicks or starting at the four spot, what is clear is that Siakam will have to take advantage of the matchup. He was critical to his team's success with 25 points in Game 6, and he may have to be better in Game 7.
Should Siakam be defended by Hart, he will have a height advantage. If Anunoby is his primary matchup, he will be facing a hobbled player. Siakam needs to take advantage, though both Knicks wings have found success this series.
