Josh Hart and OG Anunoby both questionable for New York Knicks Game 7 vs Indiana Pacers
According to the latest NBA injury report, New York Knicks forwards Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are listed as questionable for the Knicks Game 7 tilt with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
The Knicks have been banged up all series long. They will hope to have both players available given their limited depth. Hart has played a ton in the first six games of New York's battle with Indiana, but he suffered an abdominal injury in Game 6 and was limited to just under 31 minutes of play, the fewest of any Knicks starter.
He is now listed as questionable for Game 7 with an abdominal strain. Hart's defense and rebounding have been vital throughout the series, and his timely shot making ignites the Madison Square Garden crowd. It would be a huge loss for the Knicks if he is unable to play on Sunday for Game 7.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hart "is attempting to try to play through the injury." Hart was noticeably in pain during Game 6.
Anunoby, meanwhile, hasn't played since Game 2. He exited that outing with a hamstring issue that was later identified as a left hamstring strain. He scored 28 points that night and has played excellent defense throughout the best-of-seven set.
Now, he is listed as questionable for Game 7. It's the first upgrade in his status since Game 2, and he's a vital piece for New York.
"No matter who is in the game... we know what we are looking to get. Any game that we play, as long as we defend and rebound and have low turnovers, we can win any game," Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo said earlier in the series.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anunoby is "likely to go through shootaround ahead of Game 7 vs Indiana on Sunday to determine whether it’ll be possible for him to return to (the) lineup."
If Hart and Anunoby can both return, the Pacers will have a more difficult time in Game 7. But they can't worry about injuries to their opponent. They will focus on themselves and try to get their first win in Madison Square Garden of the series.
