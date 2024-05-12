Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 4 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 12
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will battle for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series tonight in Indianapolis. The Pacers won the last game to stay alive in the series and will hope to keep up their momentum at home — they haven't lost a game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in nearly two months.
In Game 3, Indiana finally matched New York's physicality and saw the best postseason game of Tyrese Haliburton's career. It all led to an important win, and given the injury report for both teams, Indiana will have a chance to even up the series on Sunday. But that's easier said than done against a strong Knicks group that has been excellent in close games this postseason.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, ABC/ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are currently -5.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 217.5.
Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. Tyrese Haliburton (back and ankle) and Aaron Nesmith (shoulder) are questionable — it's the seventh-consecutive time Haliburton has been listed questionable.
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery), Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury), and OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain) as out — the first three are all out for the rest of the series.
Key Matchup
Pascal Siakam vs Precious Achiuwa: Siakam finally got rolling for the Pacers in Game 3, scoring 26 points on just 14 shot attempts. With Anunoby sidelined for the Knicks, the star forward was able to punish his matchup, which was Achiuwa most often.
New York's fill-in starting four man is athletic and capable on the glass. If he can up his defensive level or find other ways to impact the game, it would go a long way for the Knicks. Otherwise, the Pacers will have a massive advantage at the four spot again.
