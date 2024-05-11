Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton questionable for Game 4 of Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks, OG Anunoby out
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers had some new additions to their injury report on Saturday ahead of tomorrow's Game 4 against the New York Knicks.
Aaron Nesmith hasn't been on the injury report during the series, but he is questionable to play on Sunday due to right shoulder soreness. During Game 3, a Pacers win on Friday night, the wing fell to the floor hard after contact in the second half and appeared to be in some pain. He stayed in the game and played a vital role defending Knicks star Jalen Brunson throughout the night.
The other new addition to the Pacers injury report isn't a new player, but rather a new designation. Tyrese Haliburton, who has been questionable for Indiana's previous six postseason outings, is questionable once again. But this time, it isn't just due to his lower back spasms.
Alongside those ailments, Haliburton is dealing with a sacral contusion and a right ankle sprain. He had a noticeable grimace while moving at times during and after Game 3, though he stayed in the action and delivered an electric performance.
"It was my ankle, I rolled my ankle on that steal," Haliburton said of what happened during the game. He noted that he bruised his tailbone during the game as well. "Just overall body... I'm hurting, but they've got guys hurting too," he said of his injuries.
Bennedict Mathurin is still out for the Pacers. On New York's side, Mtichell Robinson, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Bojan Bogdanovic remain out. Robinson played in Game 1 before an ankle injury ended his series while Anunoby is dealing with a hamstring strain that has his status in question for every game. Notably, Brunson is no longer on the injury report.
Game 4 is on Sunday at 3:30 pm Eastern Time.
