Game Preview: Pels Seek To Reverse Fortunes Against Mavs

Things can change in the NBA really quickly.

Just two days ago the city of New Orleans was filled with optimism and expectations as the New Orleans Pelicans prepared for their home opener after going on the road and collecting two convincing victories over the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

The Pels had four 20-point scorers and hadn’t trailed for a single one of the season’s first 96 minutes.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and the Pelicans are coming off of a disappointing overtime loss to the surprising Utah Jazz and what was considered possibly the deepest team in the NBA is facing the Dallas Mavericks and perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic without Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension).

There’s no sense of panic among Pelicans fans, but the feeling that injuries and the Pels have a co-dependent relationship can’t help but creep in.

And it couldn’t have come at a worst time really. If anytime has had the Pelicans’ number, it’s been the Mavericks.

Going back to 2019, Dallas has won 9 of the last 11 meetings between the teams, outscoring New Orleans 1,332 to 1,193 in those games. That’s an average score of 121.1 to 108.5 with a nearly 13-point average margin of victory.

The Mavs come in leading the NBA in offensive efficiency with a 124.1 rating on that end of the floor, outpacing the Pelicans by nearly six points (118.3). That will be a challenge for a Pelicans defense that may be without its stopper in Jones, and that sits in the middle of the pack in the NBA after three games.

Dallas is playing the best overall basketball in the NBA. Their offense has always been formidable, but the Mavericks have also been playing at a high level on the defensive side of the ball. Jason Kidd has his squad ranked third in defensive rating (103.6) giving them a Net Rating of 20.5 at this early point of the season.

The Pelicans will clearly be challenged in all areas of the game. The Mavericks can shoot it from deep, and they get to the free throw line a staggering 35 times per game.

The pairing of Doncic and former Pelican Christian Wood has looked like a good one. Wood is averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds per game, giving the Mavs hope they’ve finally found the post pairing for Luka that they thought they had with Kristaps Porzingis.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. are capable wing scorers, and Dorian Finney-Smith remains an upper-level defender.

Like Charlotte and Utah, the Mavs have length, athleticism, and more shooting in their front court with the likes of Wood, Maxi Kleber, and Pelicans menace JaVale McGee.

If the Pelicans are going to win this game, and avoid falling to 0-2 at the Smoothie King Center and 2-2 on the year, someone from the second unit (we’re all looking at you, Trey Murphy) will likely have to have a big scoring night to offset some of Ingram’s points.

New Orleans will also have to find a way to get a return to form for Jonas Valanciunas, who finished with just six points in the loss to Utah.

After tonight, the Pelicans embark on a three-game West Coast road swing before returning home to face the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Nov. 4.

Willie Green doesn’t want to go into that trip with a two-game skid hanging over his team’s head. This is a gut check game for the Pelicans.

No, the season won’t be won or lost tonight, but the effort and intensity with which the Pelicans compete will reveal plenty. Who steps up? Who doesn’t?

Game time approaches, and the answers will be revealed.

Pelicans vs Mavericks

Time: 6:30 p.m. CDT

Television: TNT

Radio: WRNO 99.5FM, Pelicans.com

Read More Pelicans News: