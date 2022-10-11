Willy Hernangomez Earning Regular-Season Minutes with Pelicans this Preseason

Willy Hernangomez has done enough to merit some regular season minutes with the New Orleans Pelicans, especially with Jaxson Hayes out indefinitely.

Willy Hernangomez was named the tournament's MVP for his work helping lead Spain to a 2022 EuroBasket title. It is a testament to the team's depth that 28 year old might not be a rotational mainstay for the New Orleans Pelicans. Still, this has been a very competitive training camp and Hernangomez has done enough to merit some regular-season minutes.

Jonas Valanciunas is locked in as the Pelicans' starting center. Zion Williamson's return accounts for around 30 more of the frontcourt minutes. Larry Nance Jr. will be a part of the rotation and Jaxson Hayes was penciled in for some prove-it minutes after last season's playoff run. However, Hernangomez will have a chance to play a bigger role now that Hayes is out indefinitely.

Hernangomez has held his own against NBA MVP-caliber talents like Joel Embiid and has extended his shooting range out to the three-point line. He had 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, and an assist in 13 minutes in a 111-98 win Sunday in San Antonio. Being ready and consistent on a moment's notice is a talent, and Hernangomez has always stepped up for the Pelicans.

As a reserve, Hernangomez scored 9 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 7 minutes of second-half playing time against San Antonio. The 28-year-old has scored at least 10 points in each of his three preseason games and is averaging 12.0 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. The team's only MVP posted a career-high 9.1 points last year and has proven capable of handling more responsibility going forward.

The highlight play of the preseason came from Hernangomez waiting patiently while one of the team's young lottery picks looked to make a play against the Chicago Bulls. The corner three came from an assist from Dyson Daniels, who sits next to Hernangomez on the team's plane during flights.

“He made the right read,” Hernangomez said. “I was open. He knew I could make that shot. He just needed to find me.”

Executive Vice President David Griffin said Hernangomez was practically untouchable during trade discussions throughout last season. The Spaniard has gotten better and is in the prime of his career. He has been waiting patiently. The Pelicans need to find time for Hernangomez, who has played in big part these last few years in holding this locker room together while developing a championship culture.

“It'll take some managing on my part,” Green said. “But you guys have seen it. You've been in it long enough to know there are certain parts of the season where everybody will probably have an opportunity to play at some point. It's just a matter of maximizing those opportunities and continuing to support each other when it's not there. That's the hard part. But I think that's fun.”

Read More Pelicans News: