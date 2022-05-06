Pelicans Have Garnered Respect of the NBA Family

Despite losing to the Suns, Willie Green and the Pelicans rose out of a disastrous season to become one of the most admired teams in the NBA.

Despite losing to the Suns, Willie Green and the Pelicans rose out of a disastrous season to become one of the most admired teams in the NBA.

The old saying "respect is not given, it's earned" perfectly sums up the Pelicans' 2021-22 season. From the 3-16 start to the media's fascination with Zion Williamson not playing, horrible takes from the Pelicans should trade Zion Williamson. The team should move to Seattle-filled airways on national television constantly. A few months later, the team's perception changed.

It isn't as simple as just winning games to change this shift in perception. The Pelicans did finish ten games under .500 and were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. So why all the love and admiration now? It starts with their head coach Willie Green.

Chris Paul said after Game 6, "You tell me something bad about Willie Green, then you're telling me about yourself." Green has been well respected around the league as a person, teammate, and friend. His team exhibits the same blue-collar work ethic he brought to the NBA as a player. His coaching style mirrors this. Work hard, and good things will happen for you. It's why his infamous "You Gotta Fight" message to the team during the Clippers Play-In game became a sort of rallying cry for the team during the playoffs. It even had a T-Shirt created for Game 4 of the playoffs.

Current and former players alike see a potential head coaching star in Green. That mindset has trickled over into thinking the Pelicans will be the next up-and-coming team vying to compete for a championship. Attitude reflects leadership, and this team perfectly reflects the outstanding qualities of their head coach.

The head coach was not the only Pelican receiving high praise. The adulation was heaped on Brandon Ingram for his stellar play in the playoffs, Jose Alvarado's hard-nosed grit, to this team's receiving the respect as a future contender. Pelicans fans most want to see winning and contending from this team. You can't do anything get respect.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News