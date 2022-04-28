Zion Williamson and Devin Booker Returns Would be Great, But Unlikely

The returns of superstars Zion Williamson and Devin Booker to the contentious Pelicans-Suns series would be a dream scenario but unlikely to happen.

The returns of superstars Zion Williamson and Devin Booker to the contentious Pelicans-Suns series would be a dream scenario but unlikely to happen.

The NBA and TNT would be drooling over a return of Pelicans Zion Williamson and Suns' Devin Booker in Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The intrigue and drama would be great for ratings and each respective team.

NBA analyst Reggie Miller has been clamoring for New Orleans to consider activating Zion. If Zion can windmill dunk during pregame warmups, Miller says that he most likely could give the Pelicans at least "15 minutes" of game action.

Pels coach Willie Green and the front office have been adamant about protecting Williamson's health and not inserting him into the postseason. Most fans want to see Zion's return - especially since Jaxson Hayes is struggling - another big man with Jonas Valanciunas on the inside for defense and rebounding wouldn't hurt the Pelicans' chances against the Suns.

So why wait? Zion's scoring potential is another factor to consider. A season ago, the young Pelican averaged 27 PPG which would be an advantage for New Orleans.

It's Game 6. A loss tonight will send the Pelicans into an early vacation. New Orleans has a shot at winning at home with the raucous Pelicans' fans raising the roof on the Smoothie King Center.

It would be a dream scenario for Williamson to dress for Game 6. Also, it would pressure Monty Williams to find a counter to Zion and Jonas in the post.

Devin Booker is officially listed as out for Game 6, but Game 7 is still probable. Booker has been nursing a hamstring injury since Game 2 and hasn't been ready for game participation. Adrian Wojnarowski reported, "Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans."

Should the Pelicans defeat the Suns in Game 6, a showdown between Williamson and Booker could take place - both teams' decision-makers must agree to the players' returns.

Nevertheless, Green and Pelicans must focus on staying alive and fending off elimination again. Can it be accomplished without Zion in the lineup?

We shall see.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News