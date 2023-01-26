Report: Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado Signs Shoe Deal

In less than two seasons, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alavardo has turned himself from an undrafted player into a recognizable name in the NBA.

Nick DePaula reported that Alvarado signed a multi-year contract with the Chinese shoe brand Peak.

A few models and colors of the basketball shoes have already been revealed.

The naming campaign seems appropriate for what Alvarado brings to the court on a nightly basis. The second-year guard from Georgia Tech went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and found little playing time to start his rookie year with the Pelicans.

He was called down to the G-League midway through the season before returning to New Orleans, where his play and determination made an impression on the coaching staff.

Jose's tenacious on-ball defense garnered him the nickname 'Grand Theft Alvarado' for how he would steal the basketball from the opposition.

Down the stretch of the 2022 season, Alvarado was a key reason for the Pelicans making the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Jose would go toe-to-toe with future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs last season.

Alvarado would average 8 points in the series on nearly 50% shooting from the field and 37% from three-point range.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans extended a 4-year, $6.5 million contract to Alvarado before the 2022 NBA Playoff began. He is the face of the 'Attitude' brand for PEAK shoes and will be featured in upcoming branded ad campaigns.

PEAK may not be a household name like Nike or Adidas in the United States, but it has garnered some NBA household names to represent its brand. Included on their Peak roster of talent were Lou Williams, Dwight Howard, and Andrew Wiggins at one point or another.

