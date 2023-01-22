Brandon Ingram Clear Hurdles For Return To Action

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans are on a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday's matchup against the Miami Heat. They are 3-7 since New Year's Day with both Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe) out due to injuries. However, fans of the team did get some good news during the pregame press conference.

Coach Willie Green said Ingram "is progressing well. It's been so far so good so he was on the floor yesterday (Saturday) and he played five on five. So he's getting there. That's another step in the right direction. Hopefully, he'll continue to progress and we'll give you gives updates on where we are."

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram has been out of action since November 26. It was the wrong kind of Black Friday present for the franchise but this locker room has been treading water and still sit in fourth place in the Western Conference.

The former NBA All-Star said on December 29, 2022, that "confidence" was the biggest challenge to a comeback. Ingram explained it was "Confidence in pushing off. Confidence in being back to who I want to be. Trying to be explosive, trying to just be myself. That's the biggest thing. If I don't feel like myself, then I know it's not time to be on the floor."

The "trickiest thing," is when "feeling like I'm ready, but I'm not quite ready. Some days I feel really really good, and recovery is bad," Ingram said. "Some days, recovery is good. So whenever I feel 100 percent, I'll give it a go. But it's hard to say right now."

Ingram was averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists before being sidelined since playing the Memphis Grizzlies. His efficiency numbers were at near All-NBA nearly off-the-charts levels, as evidenced by his elite midrange game and 47.6% accuracy from three-point range.

In the 12 games Zion played between Ingram's injury and his own hamstring pull against Philadelphia, Williamson averaged 29.8 points on 68.2 percent true shooting, grabbed 7.8 rebounds, dished 5.9 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks. New Orleans scored 121.7 points per 100 possessions in those Williamson minutes.

If Ingram is able to return before Williamson, he will get the same opportunity to show off his All-Star talents. With the way teams are attacking the Pelicans at the moment, CJ McCollum could use all the extra help before the All-Star break so the Pelicans do not slip into a play-in spot. Even Ingram wants to have some easy minutes down the regular season stretch.

When the Duke alum does return, finding a new way to "fit in" will not be a problem because "they're still going to have to give me the ball." Ingram will be smart about the process but expects the Pelicans will be "blowing out teams" and the starters will be getting more rest before playing an elimination series this spring.

