Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes

Willie Green was asked after the last loss to the Miami Heat if changes needed to be made to address mismatches before the playoffs.

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.

Two more losses later, whether those changes come internally with a reallotment of rotational minutes or through external means like a trade is yet to be seen. Everyone agrees the biggest changes to the current team will be the reintroduction of two healthy All-Stars in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Still, something has to give even when they return.

When asked specifically about the matchups that have given the Pelicans problems and whether they needed to be addressed before the NBA Playoffs begin, Green conceded, "For sure."

Green did point out, "We've got a game before that so our focus will shift toward Orlando, and then we'll have a chance to get back after them on their home floor."

The focus was there early against the Magic but the lead still melted away in the second half. Miami led wire to wire in 124-98 a blowout road win in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans had a 14-point lead in Orlando but the Magic still won 13, a 27-point swing. New Orleans then let a 16-point lead get erased in a 4-point loss in Miami's home arena.

Speaking with coach after the first loss to Miami, Green explained, "They have definitely presented some matchup problems for us and like I said we'll come back in tomorrow and we'll watch film and we'll see what we can do better." In general, the "defense has to be better. Look, teams can score but we have to be better in that area."

Possible Changes Before Playoffs

It's always tough for shorthanded teams to hold onto leads late, especially on the road. Still, the Pelicans have lost the last six straight going against Eric Spoelstra's squad the past three years, and by an average of nearly 16 points per game. The Heat scored 110+ in four of the six contests, well above their season averages.

Bam Adebayo posted 44 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 assists in the season series with New Orleans. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro combined for 76 points, 20 assists, and 19 rebounds versus the Pelicans in the past week. Franz Wagner (30 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds) and Cole Anthony (22 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds) are leading a lottery team but met little resistance.

Jonas Valanciunas needs help against some of the more nimble big men in the west, like Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton, or Domantas Sabonis. Likewise, Herb Jones can only do so much on the perimeter, especially against Luka Doncic and Steph Curry when they have help.

Naji Marshall has done well in an expanded role these past few weeks and Dyson Daniels is starting to show why he was such a hyped lottery pick. Jaxson Hayes has had some encouraging but inconsistent moments. However, Devonte' Graham has left much to be desired on both ends of the court.

Daniels is a rookie who "has been doing great for us...I’m kind of throwing him in the fire, especially with guys being out but he is handling it well," according to Green. "He can play four positions and guard four positions so that makes him unique...We’re excited about Dyson and what he brings to our team."

With those kind words, Daniels gets a pass for the most part, even for that 5-second violation with 15 seconds in Miami on Sunday. The 19-year-old Australian is averaging 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and one steal this season. Daniels has started in each of the last five games next to CJ McCollum, posting 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game the past two weeks.

It would be surprising to see Daniels lose minutes once the team is healthy. His defense is too valuable and the offensive side of his game is shaping up nicely. Graham is completely different, having scored more than 10 points in a game only twice since Thanksgiving.

In those two games, Graham finished with 11 points on both occasions. In fact, Graham has scored more than 12 points just three times all season. The five-year veteran has made only 16 shots the past 14 games on 54 shots (29%).

That's not the production the team needs, nor is it what the front office signed up for from a sixth-man spark. It hurts even more when CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, and Graham go a combined 21/70 (30%) overall and 11-42 from three-point range (26%) with 14 turnovers as they did this weekend in Florida.

Kira Lewis Jr. did not play in Florida. Perhaps the first change fans will see is Lewis Jr. getting an opportunity in place of Graham or Alvardo, who seems to have lost his shooting legs in the past few weeks. Mr. GTA is 29/103 from three-point range in the last 23 games. Overall, Alvarado is 50/141 (35%) from the field since Christmas.

Looking at the low block, an update on Williamson is likely coming this week. Zion could be back to patrolling the paint before the All-Star break to take the focus off Valanciunas. The coaching staff will have to get creative will small-ball lineups if Hayes and Hernangomez cannot get the job done as the only traditional options left on the bench.

As for leading this team into a top-4 spot in the postseason, Brandon Ingram cleared another rehab hurdle and should be back to take over some ball-handling duties from the younger guards soon. Just having Ingram on the court will ease a bit more pressure off of McCollum to initiate the offense.

Either way, regardless of return-to-action timelines for the All-Stars, it's time to look at the problems before they get exposed in the NBA Playoffs. Someone needs to step up or the front office will have to dig deeper into options in the trade market. For a team that looked like it could stand pat, the injuries have really taken a toll and exposed some shortcomings that necessitate changes.

Read More Pelicans News: