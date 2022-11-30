Pelicans Young Core Coming Into Their Own

The impact the young players on the Pelicans who are coming into their own.

The trio of Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado are not playing like young 2nd-year players on the New Orleans Pelicans. The maturity level of all three has been pivotal for the team's early success this season.

Nov 25, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles up the court as Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It did not all start this way for the group, but they have already left a mark. Monday marked the first time since entering the league that all three were in the starting lineup together. Herb Jones did not miss this fact.

"It's amazing to see hard work pay off as it has," Jones told reporters after the 105-101 victory over OKC. "It's a testament to our work ethic and the want to do whatever our coaches need us to do. I told Jose when we were checking in that it's crazy that this is happening now."

Considering where all three were at this time last year, that statement holds a lot of truth. Through 20 games last season, the team was just 4-16. Alvarado had only appeared in 5 of the 20 games and was sent to the G-league in November last year.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) and forward Herbert Jones (5) at warms up before game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

While Murphy III started the season playing, he was eventually sent to the Pelicans' G-League affiliate in Birmingham. He had a few DNPs along the way. Those stints with the Squadrons did not waver Alvarado's or Murphy's confidence. When their name was called upon later in the season, they delivered in a big way.

Who could forget Trey Murphy's 4th quarter barrage in a winner take all game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-In Tournament? Murphy hit three clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter to seal the Pelican's victory and put them in the playoffs for the first time in four years.

It was Jose Alvarado's turn to shine on the big stage. His duel with eventual Hall of Famer Chris Paul catapulted Jose to becoming a household name. It solidified his nickname of Grand Theft Alvarado. From there, Alvarado would appear on numerous NBA shows and start making his rounds as a media darling. Alvarado was beginning to gain the respect of his peers and opposing coaches. All three players have built upon the foundation of last season.

Herb Jones had become even more of a menace on defense this season, just as he was last year when he made the All-Rookie Defensive team. Through 16 games he's played this year, Herb has recorded either a block or steal in 14 games.

His work Monday night against OKC, where he recorded four steals, and three blocks, made him the 7th player in franchise history to achieve that feat. Opposing teams know they are in for a long night the way Herb plays defense.

Murphy continues to be a marksman from deep. He is second on the team in 3-point attempts (5.3) and shoots over 40% from downtown. The real improvement to his game has been his willingness to put the ball on the floor and get to the hoop.

He admitted after the OKC game how comfortable he is getting to the rim and finishing over contact. He is also comfortable shooting free throws as he leads the team in free-throw percentage (93%).

Jose Alvarado sought the help of Spurs great Tony Parker to train during the offseason, and it has paid major dividends. Alvarado has incorporated Parker's signature teardrop into his offensive repertoire and made defenses pay for it in the pick-n-roll.

Alvarado has also improved his 3-point shooting tremendously, going from 29% as a rookie to over 42% this season. While he made his reputation in this league last year as a defensive player, this year, he is becoming a complete player on both sides of the ball with his playmaking.

The old saying it's not how you start, but how you finish holds for this trio whose NBA careers may not have had the most glamorous start. Still, their hard work and determination have made them an integral part of his team. The sky is the limit, and there is no doubt they will reach the highest they can become as players.

Read More Pelicans News: