HITP: Pelicans Progress Report

Pelicans Scoop writer David Grubb presents the a roundtable discussion on the latest surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans.

Things have not gone well for the New Orleans Pelicans since the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023.

Since Jan. 1 the Pelicans are just 3-8 and are currently mired in a four-game losing streak while they await the return of All-Stars Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe contusion).

They've fallen from first in the Western Conference to fourth and are now closer to fifth place than they are to third.

David Grubb, host of Hard In The Paint and writer for Pelicans Scoop, is joined by Oleh Kosel (The Bird Writes) and Chris Conner (Boot Krewe Media) to discuss the status of the team's superstars, the looming Feb. 9 trade deadline, and their expectations for the rest of the regular season.

You can also find Hard In The Paint with David Grubb on the following platforms:

Apple: https://apple.co/3j2QXRy

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3H3krXh

Podbean: http://bit.ly/3kzBTLz

Read More Pelicans News: