Pelicans Being Patient With Kira Lewis Jr.

New Orleans, La.- New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green did not get the warmest of welcomes in returning to the Smoothie King Center after a five-game road trip. Green dealt with a barrage of questions about the team's health, especially Brandon Ingram's, but the message of patience and trust stood out in the pregame media session. That same patience and trust apply to Kira Lewis Jr., who could make a big difference down the regular-season stretch run.

When asked about winning even despite the odds, stacked against this team Green replied, "A lot of prayer number one. And I'm serious about that. We just try to continue to trust in one another and have faith that our preparation will allow us to go out and compete with these good teams...I believe the character around our group across the board is at a high level. It allows us to go through adversity and still enjoy it, still enjoy coming to work and being around each other."

Lewis Jr. might get overlooked now but the second-year guard out of Alabama could start to see more minutes in the second half of the season. Blowout games are the obvious option to get Lewis Jr. on the court. Lewis Jr. played the last 6 minutes of the most recent home loss to the Miami Heat. However, there will be chances to challenge for regular rotational minutes, especially if the Pelicans trade Devonte' Graham before the deadline.

The Pelicans are being patient but Green says Lewis Jr. is "doing well. He is doing everything that we are asking him to do. We know when he hits the floor, and we'll have times when that happens when once again guys are out, he has been attacking offensively. But he's picking up everything. It wasn't hard for him, especially being here last season so he's doing good."

Lewis Jr. started his career as a rookie rotational player tasked with using elite speed to spark the offense. He scored a career-high 16 points and added 6 assists in against the Los Angeles Lakers but then Lewis Jr. tore his ACL and sprained his MCL during a 120–114 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on December 8, 2021.

Kira "always enjoyed a challenge" according to his mother. He also "knew what he wanted to do when he was very, very young," Kira Sr. said. "A lot of kids will tell you that, but he meant it. He really, really meant it. It's a blessing that he's truly getting a chance to live his dream."

Feeling welcome goes a long way and this locker room's chemistry is unmatched. The Smoothie King Center crowd gave Lewis Jr. a rousing ovation after his first made shot at home this season.

Gaining confidence at the end of the rehab process is more of a physical thing. Learning how to operate in Willie Green's system is more of a mental test. Still, with the trade deadline approaching and some roster shuffling expected in the coming weeks, Kira Lewis Jr. will eventually get a chance to show off the work put in over the last year.

