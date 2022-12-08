Pels Jersey Auction for NOLA Public Schools

Pelicans fans can bid on and win a Larry Nance game-worn jersey from tonight’s game. The Pels’ power forward plans to give back to the community area schools in a big way this season. Every home game will be an opportunity to win a personalized game-worn jersey.

The proceeds directly benefit improvements to different NOLA public Schools each game. Nance made a promise to the crescent city students, keeping his promise one game at a time.

Nov 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) shoots the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Christian Koloko (35) during the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

We teamed up with @DrAvisW (Superintendent of NOLA public schools) to curate a list of what each school needs to better their learning atmosphere. Each jersey sold will go to assuring these kids get the best resources possible to graduate! Larry Nance, Jr.

Dec 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) enters AT&T Center before the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Nance says he loves the city and wants to repay New Orleans and it’s for fully embracing him since arriving in the Big Easy. The power forward is taking an active interest in curating lists of what each school needs to better its learning atmosphere.

