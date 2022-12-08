Pels Jersey Auction for NOLA Public Schools
Pelicans fans can bid on and win a Larry Nance game-worn jersey from tonight’s game. The Pels’ power forward plans to give back to the community area schools in a big way this season. Every home game will be an opportunity to win a personalized game-worn jersey.
The proceeds directly benefit improvements to different NOLA public Schools each game. Nance made a promise to the crescent city students, keeping his promise one game at a time.
We teamed up with @DrAvisW (Superintendent of NOLA public schools) to curate a list of what each school needs to better their learning atmosphere. Each jersey sold will go to assuring these kids get the best resources possible to graduate!
Nance says he loves the city and wants to repay New Orleans and it’s for fully embracing him since arriving in the Big Easy. The power forward is taking an active interest in curating lists of what each school needs to better its learning atmosphere.
Read More Pelicans News:
- Zion Williamson's 100-Game Report Card Has a Big Surprise
- Dyson Daniels Playing Through No-Calls In The Clutch
- Jose Lead The Way, Pelicans Knock Off Nuggets
- Trey Murphy III Making 2nd Year Leap To All-Star Weekend
- Three-Point Threats From Brandon Ingram Prove Lethal
- Zion Williamson, Pelicans Go 'Prehistoric' To Defeat Raptors
- Video: Globetrotter Nate 'Big Easy' Lofton Explains Pelicans Impact On Local Hoops Community