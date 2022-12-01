Zion Williamson, Pelicans Go 'Prehistoric' To Defeat Raptors

Zion Williamson took over early and late to carry the Pelicans to victory over the Raptors.

New Orleans, LA - Zion Williamson's 33-point effort led the Pelicans to a dominant 126-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Wednesday night's win is the Pelicans' eighth in the last ten games, improving their record to 13-8.

Nov 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Zion took over the Pelicans' scoring with a season-high output as Brandon Ingram (toe contusion) and CJ McCollum (Covid recovery) were out of the lineup.

The Pels star forward was unstoppable, scoring 12/15 from the floor. He set the early tone with 11 points in the first quarter on a perfect 5/5 shooting en route to a Pelicans 40-point quarter.

The Pelicans' ended the second quarter on a 10-0 for a 74-47 lead at halftime. The 74 points were the most they scored in a half this season. New Orleans shot 63% from the field and was rolling until the Raptors showed why no lead is safe in today's NBA.

At one point, Toronto was down by 31 yet mounted a furious second-half comeback. They worked their way back into the game midway through the 4th quarter when they trimmed the Pelicans' lead to 11.

Raptors sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr had a game-high 35 points as they capitalized on the Pelicans' turnovers to claw their way back into the contest.

Toronto cashed in 20 New Orleans turnovers into 29 points.

Nov 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) jumps for the ball against Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (3) during the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson scored six points and a block shot to facilitate an 8-0 run to balloon the Pelicans' advantage to 19 points, and the Raptors wouldn't challenge any further. Trey Murphy III poured in 26 points in his third-straight game of at least 20 points. New Orleans' bench added 35 points on the evening.

The Pelicans are five games above .500 for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. New Orleans is hoping they are close to getting either CJ McCollum or Brandon Ingram back soon. Herb Jones went out with a third-quarter ankle injury and did not return.

They next travel to San Antonio on Friday night to take on the struggling Spurs before heading back home to host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Read More Pelicans News: