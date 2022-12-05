Jose Leads The Way As Pelicans Rock Nuggets

The New Orleans Pelicans overcame an early 14-point deficit and defeated the Denver Nuggets 121-106 in a Sunday matinee at the Smoothie King Center.

With the victory the Pelicans improved their record to 15-8 and moved into sole possession of second place in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Phoenix Suns by just one half game and will face the Suns twice at The Blender this week.

Jose Alvarado came off the bench to lead the Pelicans and set career-highs in points (38), made three pointers (8), free throws (6), and free throw attempts (7). His 38 points are the most scored by any Pelicans player this season and single-game franchise records for an undrafted player and a reserve.

Zion Williamson added 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists, topping 20 points for the 13th time in 18 games so far this season. Jonas Valanciunas (13), Trey Murphy III (12), and Willy Hernangomez (12) each reached double digits as well for New Orleans.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic played up to his title, nearly posting a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Jokic couldn't play all 48 minutes. With him on the court Denver was +2, and without him the Nuggets were outscored by 17 points.

Aaron Gordon added 19 points and Jamal Murray scored 18 in the losing effort.

Behind Alvarado and Hernangomez the Pelicans' bench outscored the Nuggets' backups 62-18.

The Pelicans also dished out 29 assists on their 41 made baskets. New Orleans is 9-3 when they have at least 28 assists as a team.

New Orleans was far from efficient as the game started. They were trailing 30-14 in the opening quarter when Alvarado checked in for the first time with just over three minutes left in the period.

On the Pelicans next possession, Jose knocked down a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 11 points. One minute later it was Alvarado again for three, bringing New Orleans into within eight. He added a layup to complete a personal 8-0 run that made the score 30-24.

Jose kept rolling into the second quarter. With the Pelicans trailing by four Alvarado hit back-to-back threes to give the Pelicans a 34-33 lead and electrify the sold-out crowd at the Smoothie King Center.

His 19 first-half points were the biggest factor in keeping New Orleans within shouting distance of the Nuggets, as they went into the half only down by a point.

The Pelicans ratcheted up the activity defensively in the third quarter, turning Denver mistakes into points and taking advantage of every instance when Jokic went to the bench.

By the end of the period the Pelicans had surged to take the lead, up six heading into the fourth quarter.

Once again, the smallest Pelican came up the biggest.

Alvarado scored the first seven points for New Orleans to open the final frame, extending the lead to 11. The Nuggets wouldn't get closer than nine the rest of the way, with Jose exiting to a standing ovation.

Now, New Orleans has once again matched its longest winning streak, both under Willie Green and over the last three plus seasons.

The Pelicans will get their chance to win five in a row for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday when they host the Detroit Pistons (6-18).

Until then, they will enjoy the view from above, a place the Pelicans haven't been in far too long.

