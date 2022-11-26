Anthony Davis Wishes Pelicans Would Pay Tribute

Anthony Davis said he wished the New Orleans Pelicans would play him a tribute video after seeing what the Spurs did for Lonnie Walker.

The San Antonio Spurs gave Lonnie Walker a tribute video in his return with the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis (25 points, 15 rebounds) was interviewed after the road team snagged a win from the Spurs and used the moment to call out the New Orleans Pelicans. The former franchise centerpiece has a championship ring with the Lakers but said 'wish he had one of those' when asked about Walker's pregame moment.

Davis has famously never publically made a statement since being traded from New Orleans to Los Angeles, well, until now. Essentially, Davis wants New Orleans to say thank you first as a Christmas gift. However, his last post as a Pelicans player was of him wearing a Looney Tunes-themed shirt with 'That's All Folks' branding.

New Orleans native and New York Times best-selling author Angie Thomas was just one of many that responded to the holiday invitation with strong feelings in defense of the team's choice. Davis said after being traded he did not decide on the wardrobe choice but rather it was picked out for him to wear by representatives.

The Pelicans are still benefitting from the trade of Davis for Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball and a half decade worth of draft picks or swap rights. Hart and Ball have been replaced by CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. The swap rights this season dropping into the lottery will be extra salt in the wounds, especially if New Orleans lands Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson.

The Smoothie King Center faithful will have to wait until just before Mardi Gras to see if the team give Davis a tribute video. Davis and Lebron James will visit on February 4 and March 14, 2023, just missing Mardi Gras Day. The Pelicans travel to Los Angles on February 15 for the last game before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game break.

The playoff and lottery odds pictures should be much clearer by then. Just 3 games separate first place from the 11th seed and outside of the play-in spots after 20 games. It cannot be much murky as is.

However, the Lakers (6-11) have had a favorable schedule and will now face one of the 8-10th toughest slates remaining depending on the algorithm. Only 3 teams have won fewer games than the Lakers. The Pelicans getting a top 5-7 pick is a pretty safe bet as things stand.

Who will have their wishes granted first? Davis with a video or the Pelicans with another draft pick that sets them up for the rest of the 2020s? And how will each fanbase react if the other side gets their wishes?

Either way, the 2019 trade is the gift that keeps on giving and will continue to do so, at least for a few more draft years.

Read More Pelicans News: