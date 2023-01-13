Naji Marshall Just Keeps Making Plays That Matter

Naji Marshall is knifing his way through defenses and making all the non-stat sheet plays that matter for the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans, La.- Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (toe), and even CJ McCollum (illness) have spent time on the sidelines due to injury or health and safety protocols. Still, the New Orleans Pelicans (25-17) are sitting in third place out west with just over half the season remaining. It's a credit to the depth of the team, and especially the play of Naji Marshall over the last 21 games.