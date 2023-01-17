Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram

NOLA.com's Christian Clark reports some within the New Orleans Pelicans are getting frustrated with Brandon Ingram's toe injury.

New Orleans, La.- Brandon Ingram has been sidelined since Black Friday due to what the New Orleans Pelicans describe as a toe contusion. The team’s initial timeline to return was more days or weeks but the All-Star is now entering the eighth week of rehab.

Willie Green’s squad has gone 15-10 over that span. Nola.com's Christian Clark reports that some within the organization are getting a bit frustrated with the process.

Per Clark, “Brandon Ingram is held up as a franchise player in New Orleans, and for good reason...He's loyal to the organization. There's only one problem: He misses games. So, so many games." He added that his understanding is that the ball is in Ingram's court so to speak concerning an eventual return target date.

Green has let Ingram handle the questions mostly, sharing simply that it’s been a “slow process” that has “been tough” on Ingram, who is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season.

Ingram, known as one of the best mid-range game practitioners in the NBA, is shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from beyond the three-point arc.

Ingram stated publicly a few weeks ago he is “feeling like I’m ready, but I’m not quite ready.”

The Duke alum still needs “confidence pushing off. Confidence in being back to who I want to be. Trying to be explosive. Trying to be myself. That’s the biggest thing. If I don’t feel like myself, then I know it’s not time to be on the floor…Some days I feel really, really good and my recovery is bad. Some days, recovery is good. So whenever I feel 100%, I’ll give it a go. But it’s hard to say right now.”

Ingram was officially listed as 'out' on the injury report Monday. The Pelicans are back in action at home this Wednesday after going 2-3 on a five-game road trip. Any upgrades on his status should come after the morning shootaround tomorrow.

