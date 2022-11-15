Zion Williamson's Defense Gets Passing Grade

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson flipped the script on me in a Druski-like fashion when asked to rate his defense following a home win over the Houston Rockets. Since I replied back a B- minus answer, a good faith showing of the work is in order.

First, it wasn't in the on-camera exchange but this was grading on a curve which also factored in the progress made since the season-opening road win over the Brooklyn Nets. Even without the big-picture approach, the in-game play tracker of a notepad I was using still showed a B- night by Williamson.

Zion's first play as the on-ball defender showed there is plenty of room for improvement. The film is starting to stack up as well and is showing up on the opponent's scouting reports. It must also be understood the 2019 top overall pick is just now getting into basketball shape after almost 19 months on the sidelines.

Watch the close-out to the wrong side of Jabari Smith Jr., who blows right by for an uncontested elbow jumper. Williamson watches as he goes by, head moving slightly more than his planted feet.

Zion was sucked too far into the lane, skipped out softly, and never made it back to challenge the shot. The athletic talent to be a difference maker on both ends is there. That play is an example of a breakdown of fundamentals and focus, nothing more.

Williamson, still just a 22-year-old just 96 games into a career, is still learning the nuances of being a pro. The coaching staff has to squeeze out as much talent as possible as soon as possible.

“Collectively, we all have to make a decision that we’re going to guard, no matter who’s on the floor,” Willie Green said after the home loss to Portland on Thursday. “We can mix up some of our coverages … (but) we didn’t guard the ball. They got into paint. They got to the basket. Those are the things that we need to do better.”

That first play has happened a few times this season, especially against Tyrese Haliburton and Ben Mathurin in Indiana. For this team to reach the goals set, it cannot continue.

Thankfully, Williamson seems to shed at least one bad habit per game. He also helped get a few stops in the first half to help the Pelicans run out to an 18-point lead. The narrative that he is out of position in every play is nonsense. There were several times Williamson forced the Rockets into a bad decision.

Zion snatched a steal against Houston and has been better at funneling traffic toward helping teammates. Brandon Ingram has benefited, as evidenced by his finishing with 3 steals and 1 block in the win against the Rockets.

The film also shows where the basketball shape cardio needs work. Williamson told me about the difference three minutes, or even 90 seconds on the bench might make in the playoffs. Foul trouble was the subject in that conversation but he cannot play his best when totally spent either. The Pelicans need prime Zion because, well, then they'd have an unstoppable force on the court.

Right as Williamson was getting tired at the end of a long stretch to start the game, he got put into a pick-and-roll and was asked to stay in front of Jalen Green. Two dribbles straight to the heart of the paint and a pass later Houston was celebrating a Tari Eason three-pointer.

Williamson might have wanted to lure Green into a block but that's not winning basketball. He already had Larry Nance Jr. and Ingram collapsing to help because Green had turned the corner, and that left too many open options that avoid Williamson altogether. And it all started with that weak wall protecting the paint at the point of attack.

Zion said he really liked the extended run because it helped in finding a rhythm. He'll have to keep putting in the miles to run that long consistently. Williamson had only two rebounds total at the halfway point of the third quarter and a lack of energy led to Houston erasing an 18-point deficit.

The third quarter was abysmal by all accounts. The whole team failed to match Houston's energy and Williamson admitted allowing those quick runs cannot happen. He also asked for his defensive grade. It won't be long before he has to ace the test on the court every night, and it will be very obvious when he does not. It will stop being a laughing matter and turn into something that needs to be looked at all off-season.

Oct 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes after a loose ball during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans (7-6) "are who we are, where we are" Green said before beating Houston. Next up is a visit from the Memphis Grizzlies (9-4). Three of those Memphis losses came on the road. If the Pelicans want to hang a banner of any kind and host a playoff series, grinding a win out of this date with a division rival would be a good start. Against Ja Morant, it all starts with defensively walling off the paint.

This team and Williamson's defense are not a finished product. The game plan is still being tinkered with. Getting up to game speed requires real games and Williamson has already missed a few due to an unfortunate fall suffered against the Utah Jazz. After 10 games, Williamson's offense is back to a normal standard but the defense is lagging behind.

Williamson's defense numbers this season are mediocre at best but they are improving. The challenges of a seven-game series are still a few months away. As long as the Pelicans stay the course and keep improving, they'll add a few more games of postseason experience to their resume. Then we will see if any team still wants to hunt Zion Williamson in the pick-and-roll.

