Pelicans: 2023 NBA All-Star Voting is Live

NEW ORLEANS - NBA All-Star voting is now officially live for fans to vote their favorite players in. The New Orleans Pelicans are running a campaign encouraging fans to vote for Pelicans' players to participate in the 72nd All-Star game.

Dec 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) high fives guard CJ McCollum (3) during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Salt Lake City will host this year's big weekend beginning February 17. 'Bringing Real Jazz to Utah' is the team's campaign name, and it's certainly a jab at the former New Orleans Jazz franchise moving to Utah in 1979.

Fans can vote on the NBA App or NBA.com for the first time can sign up for an NBA ID, the league's new global membership program. Voters in the United States and Canada will enter to win a trip to NBA All-Star 2023. NBA ID, which offers fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams, and partners, is free to join. Fans will have six days where their vote will count three times on special "3-for-1 Days," with the first day on Christmas Day.

NBA players and media will continue to join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media will be able to complete one ballot.

Zion Williamson, who made the All-Star team in 2021, seems like a lock to make it there again this season. Williamson is averaging 25 points, seven rebounds, and nearly five assists on 60% shooting. He is a catalyst for the Pelicans' strong start to the season. After missing the entire 2021-2022 rehabbing from a foot injury, Williamson has proven why he was worthy of the No. 1 selection from Duke in 2019.

CJ McCollum has been a veteran scoring presence in this league for more than a decade. Though he won the Most Improved Player Award back in 2016, he has yet to make an All-Star appearance. He is averaging nearly 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per contest this season. In his last 6 games, he has been on a tear, averaging 25 points on 47% shooting. With Brandon Ingram still out rehabbing from his toe contusion, McCollum will get more scoring opportunities and make a stronger case for his first All-Star appearance.

