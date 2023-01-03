NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month

On Tuesday the NBA named New Orleans Pelicans' coach Willie Green as the Western Conference Coach of the month for December. Coach Green helped guide the Pelicans to a 10-5 record in December despite numerous injuries to key players. This is the first coaching award for Willie Green since he joined the Pelicans in 2021.

Star forward Brandon Ingram did not play any games in December since injuring his toe against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 25. Zion Williamson also missed three games in December dealing with Health and Safety protocols stemming from Covid-19. Defensive stalwart Herb Jones missed 8 games in December with an ankle injury and Covid. Coach Green has still managed to have this team near the top of the Western Conference despite having to shuffle his lineup multiple times.

New Orleans has been an absolute force at home this season with one of the best home records in the NBA at 16-4. They have the second most home wins in the NBA, only trailing the Golden State Warriors who have 17. Coach Green has often talked about building a winning culture in New Orleans and he has put the building blocks in place to make that happen.

Last season, he helped guide the Pelicans to their first playoff appearance since 2018 in his rookie season as head coach. This year, he has the Pelicans looking like a legitimate contender in the crowded Western Conference.

