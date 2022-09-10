Pelicans Sign 3 Players to Deals

The New Orleans Pelicans and three players agree to contracts ahead of the 2022 NBA preseason.

New Orleans Pelicans fever is heating up, with the first preseason game almost a month away. While the Pelicans' active roster is set, they continued to make moves on Friday by signing three players.

Jul 15, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dereon Seabron (0) dribbles away from Los Angeles Lakers guard R.J. Cole (47) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

DEREON SEABRON

First up was rookie guard Dereon Seabron to a 2-way contract. Seabron was impressive in the 5 Summer League games he appeared in, especially from the perimeter. Seabron averaged 8,2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting a blazing 50% from beyond the arc. The former North Carolina State standout will occupy one of the two 2-way roster spots the Pelicans have available.

The other spot might come down to John Petty Jr. and Daeqwon Plowden who both were signed to practice squad deals.

Jul 15, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard John Petty Jr. (30) dribbles away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Mason Jones (17) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

JOHN PETTY JR.

The terms of the deals were undisclosed at the time. Petty has experience under the Pelicans umbrella as he played 31 games for the team's G-League affiliate last season. Petty averaged 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists with the Birmingham Squadron.

His Summer League stats were eerily similar this past year, averaging 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Petty is a former 4-year player from Alabama, where he started 105 games and earned All-SEC First Team honors his senior season.

Nov 23, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Bowling Green Falcons guard Daeqwon Plowden (25) looks to pass the ball against Milwaukee Panthers guard Jasin Sinani (3) in the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DAEQWON PLOWDEN

Plowden is a rookie guard out of Bowling Green, where he played five seasons and finished with a school record 154 games. Plowden is a big 6'6 guard who can handle the ball and shoot. In his 3 Summer League appearances, Plowden averaged 12 points and four rebounds while shooting 65 percent from the field.

Still, Plowden considers himself more of a defensive stopper, so coupling that kind of shooting ability with his defensive mindset may prove dividends for him in the future. He was named to the All-Mac Defensive team his senior season.

It will be interesting to see the battle for the final 2-way contract this fall. Petty Jr. and Plowden bring different skill sets to the table that can contribute.

With the season fast approaching, all players will use training camp as another opportunity to showcase their skills.

