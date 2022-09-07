Zion Williamson's NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

NBA 2K23 revealed some of its player rankings on Tuesday. It's no surprise some of the names reside at the top. Giannis Antetokounmpo took the top slot with a 97 rating overall.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid follow Zion, who all finished with 96 overall rankings. You guessed it, the highest rated Pelican was Zion Williamson, with an 87 ranking in the game.

Many fans in the comment section immediately voiced their displeasure with the seemingly low rankings for Williamson. It was his lowest ranking since his rookie season.

Remember that the rankings are fluid and can either increase or decrease based on your play on the court. The last time we saw Zion Williamson play, he averaged nearly 27 points per game on 60% shooting from the field so expect his ranking to increase with similar production.

One accolade he did receive was the best dunk ranking in the game. He finished tied with Ja Morant with a 97 overall score for dunkers. That's pretty high praise for someone returning after missing an entire season dealing with foot surgery.

Zion's power and athleticism make him a showstopper to watch when dunking the basketball. The game creators understand this and showcased some behind-the-scenes footage of Zion dunking to make sure they perfectly capture his poetry in motion.

The rest of the Pelicans player rankings will be revealed, although leaks are circulating the internet about the starting five rankings.

Along with Zion's 87, the leak has Brandon Ingram at 86, CJ McCollum with an 85, Herb Jones coming in at 78, and Jonas Valanciunas rounding out with an 83 ranking.

It won't be long before the complete list is revealed to the public. It won't be long before this game, and the actual games come soon.

