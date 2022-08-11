Draymond Green Claims Lakers Better Without Brandon Ingram

Draymond Green recently questioned if the Los Angeles Laker would have won their most recent title if they kept Brandon Ingram.

The New Orleans Pelicans were reportedly wavering between Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram when deciding what trade package they would accept for Anthony Davis in 2019. Ingram has since become an All-Star, while Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball have already been moved on for CJ McCollum and roster-building flexibility. By all accounts, the Pelicans are happy with the return especially after signing Ingram and Zion Williamson to five-year deals in consecutive offseasons.

Coming off of a 2022 NBA Finals win, Draymond Green recently questioned on his podcast if the Los Angeles Laker would have won their most recent title if they kept Brandon Ingram. Kuzma was the guest on The Draymond Green Show during the controversial comments but declined to add to Green's hot take.

“The thing that people don’t realize is when you make decisions like that, some people who don’t understand winning would say, ‘But Brandon Ingram has been an All-Star, so that was the wrong move,’” Draymond Green said to Kuzma.

He continued, “But if you understand winning, what I say is, ‘But they won a championship.’ So regardless of what your thoughts could be on that topic, they won a championship. That automatically trumps everything. I’m not sure that team still wins if they keep B.I. over you (Kuzma) because of the skill sets. All of these pieces have to fit in. What you brought to that team, you and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were the shooters.”

Ingram shot 46% from the field and 39% from three-point range in his first season with the Pelicans. The former Duke Blue Devil posted a 53% Effective Field Goal percentage while making 85% of his free throws. Ingram averaged over 23 points while starting all 62 games in the shortened season.

Kuzma shot 43% from the field and hit only 31% of his shots from beyond the arc with a 50% eFG mark. He made only 73% of his free throws and started only 9 games all year. Kuzma averaged 12 points and was dealt to the Washington Wizards last summer.

Kuzma and Green have their championship rings, won as parts of supporting casts. Green is a four-time champ with four All-Star games on his resume. His legacy is secure. Kuzma is still trying to prove his true value in the NBA. Ingram is on a different path and has the rest of his career to prove Green and the rest of the doubters wrong.

Worrying about better players in different roles for past years is just offseason fodder. Going by Ingram's playoff debut series, he will be leading championship contenders along with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum for years to come.

Kuzma and Green will spend those same years hearing about riding the coattails of LeBron James and Steph Curry. Kuzma has already been traded once to the rebuilding Washington Wizards and reports are Golden State does not value Green at a max contract level. Ingram is on a five-year deal worth $158 million with another extension coming before he hits the peak of his prime.

Things worked out for Green and Kuzma so the slight dig with this comparison was unnecessary. The Pelicans and Ingram have the tools to build a future together and re-work their respective reputations. New Orleans has a few stars willing to stay already. Ingram is a star in his own right and is worth more to the team than as the biggest piece in a package deal for some older, more established All-Star talent.

Read More Pelicans News: