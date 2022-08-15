Larry Nance Jr. Locks Out Amazon Account Helping New Orleans Teachers

Students are returning to schools around the country in the weeks before Labor Day. Teachers are still scrambling to adjust to new protocols and classrooms. Sadly, most are still worrying about how to stock up on school supplies to help the children and supply them with the proper tools to learn. Larry Nance Jr. has not been with the New Orleans Pelicans long but he is looking to help.

Nance Jr. asked, "New Orleans teachers, y'all got classroom needs?" The city has responded with over 350 replies, 1500 quote-tweets, and almost 10,000 likes to help spread the word. Fans are pitching in as well under the Amazon wish list replies from educators, helping art teachers, chess players, and financial literacy programs.

The New Orleans Pelicans insisted on Larry Nance Jr. being included in the CJ McCollum for Josh Hart trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. It took a few weeks to get him into the lineup but the seven-year veteran snagged 16 rebounds in the NBA Play-In Tournament win over the LA Clippers. However, he was locked out of his Amazon Prime account for scooping up too much stuff and triggering a suspicious activity fraud alert.

Nance Jr. continues to show his compassionate, considerate side. He led a student Q&A session when his high school number was retired in 2019. The Revere High School (Richfield, OH) alum only has one year left on his deal but seems to be getting comfortable in New Orleans. Nance Jr. said after the season this city and franchise just vibes differently.

It's a great feeling after years spent with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Portland Trail Blazers. Just listen to the "Larry! Larry!" chants and his speech when the team returned home from the playoff series against Phoenix.

Nance Jr. explained after the season, “Willie (Green) is my eighth head coach. I’ve had seven different general managers. I’m so tired of it. This organization has been incredible since I got here. These people are great. The fan base is incredible. I would love to make this a permanent stay, but again, that’s not up to me. I have a year left on (his contract). I’ll play as hard as I can, be the good veteran in the locker room, and hopefully, that leads to more years.”

Longtime Cleveland sports scribe Terry Pluto has covered Nance Jr. since high school. Pluto thought local colleges like Akron should have given Nance Jr. a chance close to home than Wyoming. Still, in following Nance Jr. through his pro career including a stint with the Cavaliers Pluto says, "Around the NBA, not just in Cleveland, Larry Nance Jr. is just respected. And there's been a lot of things that he's done charity-wise that we don't even know about," Pluto said.

