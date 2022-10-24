Skip to main content

Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Pelicans Star Placed In Concussion Protocols

Despite some hope from Willie Green after practice, the New Orleans Pelicans have placed Brandon Ingram into the NBA's concussion protocols.

Despite some hope from Willie Green after practice, the New Orleans Pelicans have placed Brandon Ingram into the NBA's concussion protocols. Ingram sustained a concussion during the first quarter of last night’s 122-121 overtime loss against the Utah Jazz and is now going through the NBA’s concussion protocol process.

Green said after Monday's practice that Ingram had, "No diagnosis. He’s not in concussion protocol at the moment. We’ll continue to monitor him to see how he is." Ingram was initially the NBA's concussion protocol after a collision in the overtime loss to the Jazz.

Ingram's knock came in a collision with Naji Marshall during a first-half scramble. He assured the bench he was fine, and even re-entered the game, before going into the locker room for the mandated concussion checks.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Ingram must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury. The return-to-participation process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming full basketball activities.

According to the team's release, "There is no timeframe to complete the process, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case."

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson (hip contusion), Brandon Ingram (concussion), and Herb Jones (right knee) as questionable for tomorrow's home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

