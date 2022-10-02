Pelicans Play Out Of Pressure During Open Run, Nix Scrimmage

The New Orleans Pelicans spent more time interacting with the fans than competing on the court during the Open Practice, and for good reason.

Wait? Usually, these things have scrimmages, right? That was the thought process of some fans leaving the Smoothie King Center after several years of being given a taste of how the squad was shaping up. However, the New Orleans Pelicans spent more time interacting with those in the stands than competing on the court during the Open Practice, and it was the best decision that could have been made.

The team had every reason to soak in and show the love for the city, while there was almost no benefit to making the guys play 5-on-5 against each other publically. Coach Willie Green kept the guys on task but he did not give any ammunition to those who might have wanted to make small-sample judgments regarding the rotations. It was a smart play by the second-year coaching sensation.

“The energy in the building was really, really fun from the fans,” Brandon Ingram said afterwards. Zion Williamson agreed and Green added he "thought it was cool. Last year, we didn’t have a great start, but toward the end, we were right there, having a good playoff run. This season, I think it’s continuing to build on that momentum with us, but also with the city here and with our fans."

Naismith Hall of Famer and Pelicans Vice President Swin Cash should be in the hall of fame for helping shepherd around families while the extra media shuffled through the courtside walkways. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin took the time to share a word with the Pels12 group. General Manager Trajan Langdon leaned back on the rail and chatted with everyone who passed.

If Media Day was akin to the first day of school, the Open Practice was more like a family reunion. There was no need for a manufactured scrimmage in that sort of atmosphere. Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes got to show off some dunks. Devonte' Graham got to relive that game-winner in Oklahoma City by hitting the first half-court shot. Who wants to mess all that up with defensive rotations?

There was no need for a scrimmage in front of the fans. First, the team has been battling behind closed doors. The playful shootaround competitions during media access at the training center are one thing. Hearing the yelling and clapping while walking the hallways with fellow Pelicans Scoop member Terry Kimble before the arena bowl opened was a glimpse into the different levels of the roster spot wars.

This team is deep and everyone in the building knows there is championship potention in the locker room. A scrimmage before flying to Chicago to tip off the preseason slate was unnecessary. Everyone knows their role and when they might get time this season. Building the culture while putting in some cardio did far more to generate even more goodwill going into the season.

Something special is brewing down south. It's why Larry Nance Jr. stuck around and Williamson sees a future in the city. Nance Jr. said, "Like I’ve said countless times since I’ve been here, the city’s been welcoming, the fans have been great and the organization has been outstanding. This is Year 8 for me (in the NBA). I’ve learned from the places I’ve been exactly what things I don’t want. This is exactly what I do want."

Williamson noted, "It’s great to see that, because I know my first three years, it was always a different cast. To see some vet guys stay around and want to build something special, it means a lot. Last season after the final game, I said I just want to be a part of something special. To see CJ, Larry, some other guys stick around, I’m excited."

A scrimmage would have soured the afternoon. Just sit tight New Orleans, the Pelicans will be going full speed soon enough.

Read More Pelicans News: