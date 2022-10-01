Pelicans Team With Sports Drink for Unique Opening Night Slate of Events

The New Orleans Pelicans have teamed with the local Sports Drink production company to put on a Pels12 Tip-Off Party with a full day of events planned.

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting creative and relying more on local collaborations to create a unique environment in the Smoothie King Center. The authentic connections with the fanbase have led to even more engagement and respect in the regional sporting landscape. The outreach will continue on Opening Night. The Pelicans have teamed with the local Sports Drink production company to put on a Pels12 Tip-Off Party with a full day of events planned.

Fans who take advantage will get to play pickup games at noon and still have time for some second-line drinks on the march back to the arena for a 6:30 tip against the Utah Jazz. For just $10, fans can snag a ticket to the game and score a Sports Drink t-shirt. registrations for the events open on Monday, October 3.

Andrew Stephens founded Sports Drink in 2020. The company "is based entirely online" and the group is "always looking for community event opportunities. When we sponsored the Pelicans' Twitter Spaces last year, a running joke took off: 'SPORTS DRINK what actually is it that you do?'"

Well, Sports Drink is a podcast network and production studio that works with 100+ local/national podcasts and YouTube shows across the country providing design support, advertising placement, and audio/visual editing. Locally, Sports Drink has partnered with the Pels 12, The Bird Calls, and Saints Happy Hour to sponsor a few watch parties, live podcasts, and tailgates across the city.

As for the inspiration behind putting on a live event on such a busy day?

Stephens explained, "When we found out that the Pelicans home opener was on a Sunday that the Saints weren’t playing, we knew there was a chance to do something big. I texted our Pelicans season ticket rep to see if there were any group deals on tickets and they really rolled the red carpet out for us. Having a team staff this dedicated to the fan experience is genuinely invaluable and we cannot thank them enough. Registration will open Monday. Once it opens, all questions can be directed to events@sportsdrink.org."

