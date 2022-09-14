Pelicans 2022-23 Season Preview: Jonas Valanciunas Does More Than Just Dirty Work

The New Orleans Pelicans front office has known they would need another big man playing beside Zion Williamson since the 2019 NBA Draft. Executive Vice President David Griffin made a move down to snag Jaxson Hayes, then traded for Stephen Adams before making the swap for Jonas Valanciunas. Hayes is still trying to secure a consistent role but Valanciunas can provide a near-elite level of stability as the starting center regardless of who else is on the court. Having Williamson in the rotation just makes life easier for the Lithuanian star.

Valanciunas needs a bit of a break after international duty. The 10-year veteran was seen limping down the hallway after a double-overtime loss to Germany. Keeping the big man fresh for the playoffs is more important than pushing through another grueling training camp, though any worries were explained away as “muscle cramps. Nothing too serious.”

2021-22 Stats: 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists

Per 100: 29.0 points, 18.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists

Player Efficiency Rating: 21.2

Expected Role: Starting Center, 28-30 Minutes Per Game

Valanciunas featured in 74 games last season, giving the Pelicans a much-needed foundation for the injury-induced revolving door rotations. Only Herb Jones (78) and Devonte’ Graham (76) topped Valanciunas, and Jaxson Hayes was the only other player with at least 70 games played. Brandon Ingram (55) was the only other starter to play over half of the schedule. CJ McCollum (26) and Zion Williamson (0) will need time to gel but they have a proven NBA big man to act as both a near All-Star level offensive conduit and defensive backstop.

Pairing a big man with Williamson means prioritizing what can be done well, and what does not need to be done at all. Point Zion needs space to drive and kick. Valanciunas, a 10-year veteran center going on 30 years old, spaces the floor. He posted a career-best 17.8 points per game even though he averaged one of the lowest points-in-the-paint rates of his career. It helps that he was leading the league in three-point shooting through the two dozen games.

This gives Williamson space to act as a bully ball power forward against most match-ups as well. Valanciunas is an above-average passer from the high-post and elbow spots, which lets Zion cut along the baseline for a few more highlight dunks. Operating in a two-man game with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum with Williamson working with the weak side shooters will stretch defenses all year.

Rebounding will not suffer regardless of how Williamson and Valanciunas move around on offense. Lithuania plays a style similar to New Orleans with two bruising big men (Domantas Sabonis and Valanciunas) who can still get out on the break. The only concern will come on the defensive end. Williamson has not played team basketball in over a year and was still shedding bad ball-watching habits when last seen on the court.

Valanciunas is a known commodity after a decade of steadily doing the dirty work that frees up his more talented teammates. He had a record-setting run that helped build a championship culture in Toronto to start his career. A stint in Memphis helped Ja Morant to a Rookie of the Year 2019-20 season.

Valanciunas broke the double-double streak record set by Zach Randolph, playing a big part in leading the Grizzlies to a spot in the NBA's 2019-20 bubble and the 2020-21 Play-In Tournament. He helped the Pelicans through the Play-In elimination games last season before New Orleans fell to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6. Valanciunas, and the team, just ran out of gas in the end.

The hope is that a healthy year from the team leads to a direct path into the postseason. Having a rested Valanciunas to start a playoff run gives Willie Green the best chance to win. Let Jonas do Jonas, just do not wear him out too soon. This could be one of his last great years left before those long walks down the hallway have more pronounced limps.

Read More Pelicans News: