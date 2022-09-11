Swin Cash Delivers Slam Dunk Hall Of Fame Speech

The journey started with that first practice as a child just curious about the game. It continued through high school and college as the love of competing on basketball courts dominates the formative years. The truly talented who work hard can sustain a professional career before finding a different route through the second half of life. Some are even good enough to be remembered fondly for decades, able to ride into retirement on waves of nostalgia.

The great get remembered in a different way. Swin Cash earned the honor of being memorialized as a Hall of Fame player. Her slam dunk of a speech to conclude her induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame also gave a glimpse at what is to come for the current New Orleans Pelicans Vice President.

“The Princess of the Palace” brought a championship pedigree from UConn (2000, 2002), leading to a few WNBA Finals titles (2003, 2006, 2010) and two Olympic Gold Medals. Now she can add a Hall of Fame jacket to her championship ring-heavy wardrobe. After all these years, Cash credits her mom for making it all possible.

The friends and family that gravitate towards Cash's smile create a video montage of thanks and appreciation. Cash even had the most amount of presenters (4) with Tamika Catchings, Teresa Weatherspoon, Tina Thompson, Isiah Thomas, and Geno Auriemma bringing the new inductee on stage. Cash told that generation of peers, "We were the wave. We were the culture."

The Detroit Shock lost their first 13 games with the second overall pick in the WNBA's 2002 Draft. The team was being fitted for championship rings just 12 months later. Cash was a big part of that overhaul, same as she is in New Orleans as an executive. Cash is again part of a new wave as one of the most powerful, prominent women in sports.

It's hard to tell by the quote alone, but Cash said of the Shock (and not the current Pelicans), “I was just a big believer and taught that you got to buy into your market, like do to people like who's hot, who's connecting, like inviting people to our games. It really just became more of this whole family type of thing. We were winning, but we played Detroit style. They could see themselves in us. People will text and say, ‘I fell in love with the game because I watched you and Deanna [Nolan], y’all were something special.’ It was a cultural thing.”

Those qualities seem to be a trend you can take to the bank with Cash part of the organization, from that first layup in a McKeesport, PA driveway up to and including her rousing slam dunk induction speech in Springfield, MA.

