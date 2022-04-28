Pelicans Game-6 Win Will Force Series Finale Vs. Suns

A Pelicans Game-6 victory at home to extend their season and force a Game-7 versus the Suns in Phoenix.

The New Orleans Pelicans entered the NBA Playoffs by winning two Play-In Tournament elimination games against the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. On Thursday, they will be at home, requiring a Game-6 win over the Suns to extend their season.

The series had Pelicans coach Willie Green make several rotational adjustments, but tonight his game plan will have little margin for error. New Orleans must be ready to play from the opening tip-off.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When: April 28, 2022 @ 6:30 PM CT

Where: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

How To Watch/Listen: TNT, Bally Sports, ESPN 100.3FM New Orleans

Expected Starting Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valancuinas

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

All series, Willie Green and Monty Williams have played the match-up game. Green gave Jonas Valanciunas more minutes against Javale McGee while taking a committee approach to limiting Deandre Ayton. Williams countered by playing McGee with Ayton in Game 5, and Valanciunas was again overwhelmed in the paint.

Valanciunas said after Game 5 in Phoenix, "We've got to change the way we start the game. If we want to fight and be a good team, which we are, we need that fight from the start. From the opening minute, which we missed."

The Pelicans have also needed to shoot better all series. Green said these close games all come down to "hitting open shots," but the Pelicans have missed more uncontested three-point attempts than they have made.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans made only 5 of their 25 shots from beyond the arc in Game 5. Green said he would not change the starting lineup, but shooting is one reason Trey Murphy III has earned early minutes subbing for Jaxson Hayes.

Hayes has logged just 29 minutes in the last two games. He had 2 points in 13:24 minutes in Game 4 and 8 points in 15:32 minutes in Game 5. Hayes has not recorded a steal or block and only secured five rebounds in the last two games.

The Pelicans need shooting, but Trey Murphy III did not get up a shot in Game 5. More minutes for Murphy III and Larry Nance Jr. are changes Green has to consider.

The Pelicans' key to their survival is stopping Chris Paul. Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones will guard Paul for most of the night. They'll also have to fight through more screens than usual to keep Paul from getting to his favorite spots on the court.

Alvarado is prone to racking up fouls. However, his defensive value might be greater than Devonte' Graham's offensive production. Look for Alvarado to get into the game earlier and more often as long as he stays out of foul trouble.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It will be a do-or-die atmosphere in Smoothie King Center tonight, with opportunities for a supporting cast member to step into the limelight on the playoffs' stage. Mikal Bridges pushed Phoenix to within one game of the second round with his career-best 31-point, 5-rebounds Game 5 performance.

The Pelicans need someone to step up, so CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram get at least one game to save the season.

