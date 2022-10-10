Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs

Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans had a strong 3rd-quarter surge to defeat the Spurs 111-97. New Orleans went into San Antonio a wounded team, and left even more wounded as winners. The Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) would sit the preseason game in Texas. Jaxson Hayes tore his UCL on his left elbow against Detroit and would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.

Oct 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans lead throughout with a strong start from Trey Murphy III, who poured in 18 first-half points and helped set the tone for the evening. Murphy started the game by hitting his first two three-point shots and shooting 70% from the field by half. Zion Williamson had a solid all-around first half by scoring 6 points, six rebounds, and four assists. The Pelicans led 50-44 at the half and never looked back.

Trey Murphy III continued his strong start in the 3rd quarter, and so did the Pelicans. Murphy hit three more three-pointers in the period, and the Pelicans took control by outscoring the Spurs 37-22 in the frame. The lead ballooned to 27 points at one point and was 21 points heading into the 4th. The game was over at that point.

The Pelicans also received positive contributions from Willy Hernangomez, who finished with a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing ten rebounds. Naji Marshall also had a strong game by scoring 15 points off the bench. Zion finished a nice game with 8 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Everything wasn't all rosy for the team.

The Pelicans have committed at least 20 turnovers in two of the three preseason games. They turned the ball over 21 times on Sunday night, and that was part of the reason the Spurs stayed in the game by converting those into easy points. The injury bug also struck a couple more players in the game.

Dyson Daniels turned his ankle just 30 seconds after checking in the game. He did not return.

Larry Nance Jr. injured his leg and did not return.

The two Pelicans will be evaluated in the coming days to determine the severity of their injuries.

New Orleans will look to remain undefeated as they travel to Miami and take on the Heat on Wednesday. The Heat will host the Houston Rockets on Monday before their matchup with the Pelicans. They currently sit at 2-1 thus far this preseason.

