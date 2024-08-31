Chicago Bulls Named As Possible Trade Partner for New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the teams that could still make a big-time move ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
That move would likely include star forward Brandon Ingram. He has not made much progress in contract talks with the Pelicans, mainly due to the fact that the team is not willing to offer him a max extension.
New Orleans would be willing to discuss a deal with him that comes in at less than the max, but that route doesn't seem to interest Ingram at all.
Looking around the NBA, the biggest issue in a potential Ingram trade is finding a partner that wants to deal. One potential option could be working with the Chicago Bulls.
Bleacher Report recently named Ingram as a player the Bulls should target in trade discussions.
"We've previously outlined what a Brandon Ingram trade to the Chicago Bulls could look like, and it's a deal that would also get Zach LaVine's contract off the books. At 26, Ingram may still fit a rebuild in Chicago, or the Bulls could enjoy the cap space that his expiring $36 million deal would create. His addition would take some offensive pressure off of Coby White and Josh Giddey as well."
Ingram would be a huge addition for Chicago, especially after veteran scoring wing DeMar DeRozan left town in free agency. He would be a piece that the Bulls could build around moving forward.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Ingram ended up playing in 64 games. He averaged 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
In addition to those averages, he shot 49.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 35.5 percent from the three-point line.
Trading Ingram to the Eastern Conference would be very preferable for the Pelicans. They would rather not have to face him too often.
As for Chicago, they would be able to lock Ingram up long-term, assuming he's interested in playing there. From that point, they could bring in pieces that compliment him. Ingram is more than capable of being a team's go-to scorer.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what New Orleans ends up doing with Ingram. Making a trade involving him still seems like the most likely outcome in the future, but perhaps the two sides will work something out.
if they do look to move him aggressively, don't be shocked if the Bulls are one of the potential destinations for him.