Clippers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to six games in Washington last night, and now must turn around to face the Chicago Bulls in a back-to-back tonight.

The Clips are slowly climbing back up to .500, while the Bulls are looking to get back there themselves. Los Angeles is just 8-14 on the road, though, with Chicago posting a 13-9 record at home.

This will be the first of two meetings this season between the Clippers and Bulls. The road team won both matchups last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +3.5 (-105)

Bulls -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Clippers: +136

Bulls: -162

Total

225.5 (Over -116/Under -107)

Clippers vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SC, CHSN

Clippers record: 19-23

Bulls record: 20-22

Clippers vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – out

Derrick Jones Jr. – out

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – questionable

Yuki Kawamura – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Patrick Williams – questionable

Clippers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

James Harden is coming off one of his best games in nearly two months, dropping 36 points with 9 assists and 7 rebounds last night in Washington. However, he won’t be able to do it all again in a back-to-back after playing nearly 37 minutes last night.

The veteran is averaging 25.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on no days rest this season for a PRA average of 38.2. In his last back-to-back, Harden had 41 PRA in Brooklyn then just 33 in Detroit the next night.

Harden may see his shot share go up with Leonard out, but I don’t see another 45+ PRA game for him on consecutive nights.

Clippers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

I’m not only fading Harden, but both offenses to boot in this one. The Clippers have slowed things down on back-to-backs this season, going 5-1 to the under in their six contests in this situation.

The Bulls have also played some lower-scoring games recently, going under the total in six of their last nine contests.

Both teams are dealing with injuries as well, which could lead to some floor combinations that don’t have a ton of chemistry.

Pick: Under 225.5 (-107)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.