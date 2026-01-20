Clippers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20
The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to six games in Washington last night, and now must turn around to face the Chicago Bulls in a back-to-back tonight.
The Clips are slowly climbing back up to .500, while the Bulls are looking to get back there themselves. Los Angeles is just 8-14 on the road, though, with Chicago posting a 13-9 record at home.
This will be the first of two meetings this season between the Clippers and Bulls. The road team won both matchups last year.
The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Clippers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Clippers +3.5 (-105)
- Bulls -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +136
- Bulls: -162
Total
- 225.5 (Over -116/Under -107)
Clippers vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SC, CHSN
- Clippers record: 19-23
- Bulls record: 20-22
Clippers vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Patrick Williams – questionable
Clippers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
James Harden is coming off one of his best games in nearly two months, dropping 36 points with 9 assists and 7 rebounds last night in Washington. However, he won’t be able to do it all again in a back-to-back after playing nearly 37 minutes last night.
The veteran is averaging 25.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on no days rest this season for a PRA average of 38.2. In his last back-to-back, Harden had 41 PRA in Brooklyn then just 33 in Detroit the next night.
Harden may see his shot share go up with Leonard out, but I don’t see another 45+ PRA game for him on consecutive nights.
Clippers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
I’m not only fading Harden, but both offenses to boot in this one. The Clippers have slowed things down on back-to-backs this season, going 5-1 to the under in their six contests in this situation.
The Bulls have also played some lower-scoring games recently, going under the total in six of their last nine contests.
Both teams are dealing with injuries as well, which could lead to some floor combinations that don’t have a ton of chemistry.
Pick: Under 225.5 (-107)
