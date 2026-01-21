Zion Williamson Sweepstakes Heat Up As Bulls & Pelicans Engage in Trade Talks

The New Orleans Pelicans' league-worst 10-35 record dictates that major changes are needed for this team to compete in the Western Conference any time soon. It is speculated that just about every player on the roster is available for trade, except for their rookie duo, Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. While earlier reports indicated the Pelicans were steadfast in keeping star forward Zion Williamson on the roster, new information suggests New Orleans may be fielding calls about the former No. 1 overall pick.

Per Chicago Sun-Times writer Joe Cowley, the Chicago Bulls and the Pelicans have discussed the framework of a trade for Williamson. “The Sun-Times confirmed a report that the Bulls have had ongoing talks with the Pelicans about players such as forward Zion Williamson and center Yves Missi.”

This isn’t the first time Williamson and the Bulls have been mentioned together in a potential deal. ClutchPoints writer Brett Siegel linked the two together a couple of weeks ago as well. “Keep a close eye on them possibly pursuing Zion Williamson of the Pelicans. I’ve heard that there has been some smoke there about Chicago scouting the Pelicans in recent weeks, and Zion would be the ideal buy-low candidate for a team like the Bulls, who have a lot of expiring contracts.”

“ It’s just something to keep an eye on. I think there is a little bit of smoke there, and we’ll see where this goes," Siegel said during the Clutch Scoops show on YouTube.

Pelicans and Bulls Are Reportedly Discussing Potential Zion Williamson Trade

New Orleans would most certainly look for expiring contracts and draft capital in any potential deal for the former Duke standout. Williamson is due to make approximately $42 million next season and about $44 the year after that. His contract is laden with specific requirements regarding health and weight to qualify for certain guaranteed money. These stipulations not only protect the Pelicans but also any future team that seeks to acquire Williamson.

His extensive injury history is plainly documented, but the two-time All-Star has maintained relatively good health this season. Williamson has played in 19 straight games, the most since the 2022-2023 season, and was even praised for returning to the court quickly from a right adductor strain earlier this year. For the season, Williamson is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. When healthy, the 6-foot-7 forward is one of the most talented and dominant offensive players in the league.

The decision to move on from Williamson could be aided by the fact that the team’s rookie class has performed well this year. Rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen appear to be the cornerstones of the Pelicans’ future, so a deal of Williamson to free up future cap space and/or draft capital must be considered by New Orleans, especially since the team currently has the worst record in the NBA.

Chicago would love to pair the 25-year-old talent with current star Josh Giddey to create a formidable duo in the Eastern Conference. The Pelicans must consider blowing up their roster and starting fresh with their two rookies and Trey Murphy III to help them climb out of the Western Conference cellar.

