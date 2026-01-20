Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up a win against the Miami Heat on Monday night, but it came at a cost.

Star forward Jimmy Butler tore his ACL on Monday night, ending his season and likely sidelining him well into next season. So, even though the Warriors have won four games in a row, their odds to win the NBA Finals have gone from +3500 to +7000.

Now, Golden State will remain at home for a back-to-back with the Toronto Raptors and Scottie Barnes in town on Tuesday. Toronto has lost RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl to injuries, and it was blown out by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Still, the Raptors are in the mix for a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference, especially with the New York Knicks struggling as of late.

Golden State, on the other hand, is just 1.5 games out of a top-six spot in the West, and it’s posted a top-10 defensive rating this season.

The Warriors had Steph Curry in the lineup on Monday, and they will be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back with Butler now out. Al Horford, who has not played in back-to-backs, is almost a guarantee to sit out in this matchup as well.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green missed Monday’s game but is expected to return on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers have the Warriors set as 3.5-point favorites at home in this game, a sign that Curry should be in action after playing less than 30 minutes in Monday’s win.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday night’s action.

Raptors vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

Raptors +3.5 (-110)

Warriors -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors: +136

Warriors: -162

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Raptors vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBC Sports Bay Area

Raptors record: 25-19

Warriors record: 24-19*

Raptors vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

RJ Barrett – out

Jakob Poeltl – out

Chucky Hepburn – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – out

Ja’Kobe Walter – out

Warriors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Raptors vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry UNDER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-137)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I broke down why Curry is a fade candidate in this market:

I'm actually going to fade Steph on the second night of a back-to-back, although I don't think it's because he's going to struggle in this game.

This season, Curry only has 11 or more rebounds and assists in eight of his 34 games, and he's averaging just 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. When it comes to potential assists, Curry is averaging just 9.1 per night.

So, that puts him in a tough spot against a Toronto defense that is fifth in the NBA in defensive rating and third in opponent assists per game. Plus, with Jimmy Butler out, Curry is going to be called upon to carry the scoring load for the Warriors the rest of the season.

Steph has cleared this line three times in the month of January, but he had 11, 10 and seven assists in those games. Unless the two-time MVP is able to have a big game as a passer -- something Toronto has done a solid job limiting -- he's likely going to fall short of this line.

Curry had just four assists and three boards in his lone meeting with the Raptors this season.

Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

These are two of the best defensive teams in the league, as the Warriors rank fourth in the NBA in defensive rating while the Raptors are fifth.

With Butler done for the season and the Raptors down multiple starters on Tuesday, I think we could see a low-scoring game in this matchup.

The UNDER is 27-17 in the Raptors’ game – the second-best UNDER record in the NBA – and Toronto scored just 93 points in a loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Golden State may have trouble generating offense without Butler, and these teams both rank in the bottom half of the league in pace (Toronto is 24th, Golden State is 18th).

The UNDER has also hit in four of the Warriors’ eight games that were the second night of a back-to-back this season.

I’ll bet on these defenses controlling the game on Tuesday night.

Pick: UNDER 225.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

