Detroit Pistons Linked To Possible Brandon Ingram Trade with New Orleans Pelicans
Coming into the NBA offseason, many felt it was a forgone conclusion that the New Orleans Pelicans would end up trading star forward Brandon Ingram.
However, with the 2024-25 season coming up quickly, Ingram is still on the roster and seems ready to begin the season with the team.
While he may still be on the roster, there haven't been any positive progress reports about a potential extension to keep him with the Pelicans. A trade still seems very much on the table.
Keeping that in mind, there aren't many teams around the league that could be legitimate trade partners for New Orleans. One Eastern Conference team might be a team to watch.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at three potential trade targets that would make sense for every single team. When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, Ingram was a name that made the list.
"Ingram doesn't take a ton of three-pointers, although he's connected on 1.8 a game with 37.2 percent accuracy since arriving in New Orleans in 2019. New Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon comes from New Orleans and knows Ingram perhaps better than any other front office leader in the NBA. A starting five of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ingram, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren could compete for a spot in the East play-in tournament."
Ingram certainly would be a good pickup for the Pistons.
Right off the bat after acquiring him, Detroit would take a big jump in the Eastern Conference. He would give them a legitimate go-to scorer alongside Cade Cunningham.
It has been awhile since the Pistons were viewed as a contender in the East. The front office may be getting tired of constantly finishing with a poor record and another high draft pick.
Should that actually be the case, acquiring Ingram would make a ton of sense.
They could lock him up to a long-term contract and build around the core listed above. Cunningham, Ingram, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren would be a lethal four-headed young monster long-term.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the outcome of this situation is for Ingram and the Pelicans. They would likely happily consider a trade if the right one was offered.
Detroit could very well be a team to monitor closely in the coming weeks.