Pelicans Injury Report vs. Pacers: Will Herb Jones Play on Friday?

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Friday night in the matchup between the teams with the two worst records in the NBA. Both teams have been playing better as of late, with the Pacers winning three of their last four and the Pelicans going 2-2 in that same stretch. Obviously, both teams have a long way to go before feeling better about their seasons.

Both sides continue to have a longer-than-ideal injury report. The Pacers have been without Tyrese Haliburton all season, and will be without Isaiah Jackson, Ben Mathurin, and Obi Toppin on Friday. The Pelicans, on the other hand, continue to be without Dejounte Murray, who has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from an Achilles rupture.

More frustratingly, however, Herb Jones will miss his sixth straight game and 14th out of his last 15 with an ankle sprain. Even though James Borrego described him as "day-to-day" on Tuesday, Jones missed the Pels' games against Denver and Brooklyn. Many fans were hoping this meant that their defensive stalwart would be ready on Friday, but Jones was ruled out 24 hours in advance. This suggests that the 27-year-old forward is not particularly close to returning.

Herb Jones Remains Out With an Ankle Sprain for the Pelicans

Considering where they are in the standings, the Pelicans might be cautious about injuries and try not to rush Jones back. Especially since Jones returned against the Lakers on January 6, played 35 minutes, only to miss the next six games, the Pelicans are wise to play it safe with Jones, especially with the trade deadline coming up.

In addition to Jones, the Pelicans will be without Jose Alvarado. Borrego had categorized Alvarado's injury as a two-week absence earlier this week, so Pelicans fans have to wait a little longer before seeing their dynamic guard back in action.

The Pelicans will continue to put out the Jeremiah Fears-Trey Murphy-Saddiq Bey-Zion Williamson-Derik Queen lineup amid the injuries.

Yves Missi has thrived in a bench role in recent games, playing significant minutes and making an impact. Jordan Poole, on the other hand, has seen his minutes reduced over the last week, even in Alvarado's absence. Jordan Hawkins and Bryce McGowens have been the primary beneficiaries with Alvarado sidelined, but Borrego likes to deploy fluid lineups, riding the hot hand as he desperately tries to find the right lineup combinations. So, Pelicans fans shouldn't overreact to any reduction or increase in playing time.

